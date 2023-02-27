Local Girl Guides add their steps to the aimed 66 million worldwide target

Cape Town - About 42 De Grendel District Girl Guides joined their international counterparts in the Walk the World challenge and made their first contribution of 3 kms around the Camoens Park in Monte Vista at the weekend. Themed Our World, Our Peaceful Future: The environment, peace, and security, their launch was held in line with the World Thinking Day, marking their first contribution to the 66 million targeted steps around the world in support of girls and young women. They had joined 150 other Girl Guides participating in The World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts.

Jamie Prinsloo from the De Grendel Rangers said, "It was wonderful to see us all walk together in unity around the park. Walking for a cause that is very important, raising awareness and being part of such a worldwide initiative. “I was very proud to carry the Girl Guide flag." Co-organiser, Tanya Prinsloo, added that, “It was great, the girls were energetic, especially the little ones, they loved the outdoor feel and being together. We spoke about a variety of environmental issues and looking after our planet,and the importance of making a difference, no matter how small it seems.”

