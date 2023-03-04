Cape Town - Young people from across Cape Town will form part of a 36-member troupe that is set to dazzle audiences at the Artscape this weekend. They will be performing in “Dreaming Dance in District Six: The Johaar Mosaval Story” , a play that pays tribute to living ballet legend Johaar Mosaval and his career. Jazzart, Joburg Ballet, Figure of 8 Dance Collective, the Waterfront Theatre School and the Cape Junior Ballet (CJB) will all be part of the production that takes audiences through Mosaval’s career at the Royal Ballet in London, and his life growing up in Cape Town’s District six in the apartheid era, as one of 10 children.

Cleto van Rooi, 17, from Paarl will dance in the role of “Puck” and said dancing in the show was an honour and privilege. Sebastian van den Berg, 16, from Durbanville, is one of three dancers portraying the young Mosaval. “I love having the opportunity to practise full time with so many professionals, and love being challenged by such a skilled cast and our choreographer Grant," he said.