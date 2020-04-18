Lockdown a time of joy for Fletcher family

Cape Town - While most South Africans are gritting their teeth heading into the fourth weekend of lockdown, an 8-year-old girl is finally getting the quality time with her family that she dreamt of in her hospital bed. Weeks before the country began physical distancing for the coronavirus pandemic, Sarah Fletcher was in isolation at Rondebosch Medical Centre, receiving chemotherapy and radiation in preparation for the bone marrow transplant that has saved her life. Her mother, Rae-Lynn Fletcher, said the past year had been an emotional roller-coaster for the family. They were thrilled that Sarah’s transplant could take place just before lockdown, and that she had been discharged from hospital and reunited with her family for the lockdown. Finding out that their daughter had cancer exactly one year ago came as a complete shock. “It came out of nowhere - she was perfectly healthy,” Fletcher said.

“There was so much leukaemia that they (doctors at a hospital) didn’t even have to do a biopsy."

Doctors discovered Sarah had Philadelphia chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, a rare subtype. It meant that normal chemotherapy would have a limited effect.

In September last year, after extensive chemotherapy, the search began to find Sarah a bone marrow donor.

The beginning of 2020 brought lifesaving news for Sarah: A 23-year-old man in Germany had registered on the bone marrow donation database and was a match. With the transplant scheduled to take place at the start of March, Sarah’s body had to be prepared with heavy doses of chemo and radiation to kill the cancer and suppress her immune system so that it wouldn’t reject the transplanted tissue.

The donor marrow almost didn’t reach Sarah, as countries stopped international flights to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. “They flew the bone marrow in from Germany days before the lockdown," Fletcher said.

The family cried tears of relief when Sarah was discharged from hospital, and they are embracing the lockdown as a chance to recover as a family.

Sarah said she was missing her school friends but enjoying playing with her brother, Charles, 12. “We play Lego and ball games,” she said.

Weekend Argus