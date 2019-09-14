Cape Town - Thousands of mourners, including rugby royalty, celebrities and politicians, gathered at the Newlands Stadium on Saturday to bid farewell to rugby legend Chester Williams. The former Springbok player, who was part of the squad who won the Rugby World Cup in 1995, was showered with praise from his fans and his bereaved family.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, close friend and public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille, as well as members of the iconic 1995 Springboks rugby world cup winning squad, attended the funeral.

It was a sombre moment when his coffin arrived, a final trip to the stadium where he had many moments of glory.

The hero's farewell was befitting of the great sportsman. He died a week ago at the age of 49, after suffering a heart attack.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)





His wife Maria said she had used the week since his passing to recollect her life with the rugby superstar and how she would raise their three children in his absence.

“I’ve had time to reflect on my life with a man I adored, loved, respected and admired and will cherish our love forever. He was and always will be the best father.

Weekend Argus