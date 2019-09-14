The funeral of former Springboks player Chester Williams was held at Newlands Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)
Chester Williams' children Chloe, Matthew and Ryan pay tribute to their father during a funeral service at Newlands Stadium. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)
Chester Williams' coffin was carried by his sons Matthew Williams and Ryan Robson. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African Nrews Agency(ANA)
Former Springbok players Breyton Paulse, Brian Habana and Zelda la Grange attended the funeral. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)
Springbok legends that were part of the 1995 Rugby World Cup winning team gather outside Newlands Stadium. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)
Maria Williams with her children Chloe, Matthew and Ryan arrive at Newlands Stadium where the funeral service of rugby legend Chester Williams was held. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)
Maria Williams with her twins Matthew and Chloe as well as eldest son Ryan Robson. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)
Minister of Public Works Patricia de Lille and Chester Williams' father Wilfred read messages of support. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)
Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa was the guest speaker. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)
Former Springboks coach Peter de Villiers. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)
Cape Town -  Thousands of mourners, including rugby royalty, celebrities and politicians, gathered at the Newlands Stadium on Saturday to bid farewell to rugby legend Chester Williams.

The former Springbok player, who was part of the squad who won the Rugby World Cup in 1995, was showered with praise from his fans and his bereaved family.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, close friend and public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille, as well as members of the iconic 1995 Springboks rugby world cup winning squad, attended the funeral.

It was a sombre moment when his coffin arrived, a final trip to the stadium where he had many moments of glory. 

The hero's farewell was befitting of the great sportsman. He died a week ago at the age of 49, after suffering a heart attack.
His wife Maria said she had used the week since his passing to recollect her life with the rugby superstar and how she would raise their three children in his absence.

“I’ve had time to reflect on my life with a man I adored, loved, respected and admired and will cherish our love forever. He was and always will be the best father.

