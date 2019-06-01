Cape Town - A desperate family in Ocean View trying to have their 75-year-old mother moved to a ground-floor municipal flat say they have been let down by local rent office. Enid George has been living at Lark Spur Court for over 35 years, she raised her children there and has created many memories. She loves her quaint little home but no longer finds joy in it as she is now unable to move around.

George’s husband of more than 40 years passed away in February this year, and she suffered a heart attack in March. She is now wheelchair-bound and is recovering. A letter from her doctor has recommended that she be moved into a unit on the ground floor to assist with mobility but attempts to have this done have proven futile.

However, City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements, Malusi Booi said: “The City was not aware that Mrs George was wheelchair-bound.

The City had been made aware that Mrs George was recuperating at her son’s home in Ocean View following her heart attack.”

Her family confirmed that she had lived with her son briefly while they sorted her move from the top to the bottom floor. "She lived with him for a few months but the people at the rent office said she must be at home in case people went there to assess the situation. If they don't find her there, they might kick us out of the flat so now she is back," explained George's daughter.

Booi also told Weekend Argus that George’s family would have to submit an application “with the local housing office for transfer to a ground-floor unit,” he said.

“It is important to note that ground floor units are at a premium and not readily available. Medical documents must be submitted in support of the application. The tenant must be in a good standing and if a transfer is approved, everyone living with the tenant must move to make way for the next beneficiaries on the Housing Database,” confirmed Booi.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)





According to her daughter, Carmen Levendall the family have applied to the local rent office to have the elderly woman moved on several occasions but were told that this would not be possible as their rental account was in arrears.

“I’ve given them the letters from the doctor but we have been told that they can not just move her because there is no space in the units on the ground floor. We spoke to some of the younger people and they are willing to swop with us but still the rent office says no,” she explained.

Levendall told Weekend Argus that she and her boyfriend have had to move in with her mother to assist her with mobility.

“She asked that my boyfriend move in with us so he can help carry her when needed. He is also not working but gets odd jobs here and there every now and again but it is still hard.

Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)





Levendall, 39, has had to quit her job in Hout Bay to help take care of her ailing mother. This has put a strain in the family finances as now they have to depend on George’s old age pension of R1600 a month.

“The travelling fare to and from work was too much so I had to stay in Hout Bay during the week and only come home on weekends, this became a problem because then most of the time there is no one to help my mother at home so I had to quit the job,” she explained.

Levendall told Weekend Argus that her mother struggles to move around in the house and even more so outside.

“She has to be carried up and down the stairs and it is not easy. We told the people at the rent office that she cannot be cooped up in the flat all day, every day, but they refused to help. If I were fortunate and able to buy a house for my mom I would, but I am not. This is all we have, the city is refusing to help us and we have nowhere else to go. She needs to be moved," pleaded Levendall.

[email protected]

Weekend Argus