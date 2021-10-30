Cape Town - The life of valiant childhood diabetes sufferer, Caylee Usher will be celebrated on November 14 with a walk. The Walking With Caylee Usher initiative stems from the need to educate people about childhood diabetes.

The educational programme has become the mission of her mother, Anthea, who educates people online via www.facebook.com/CayleeUsher, following the death of Caylee. “People don’t realise the amount of resilience and willpower children living with diabetes have to exert every day. They have to say ‘no thank you’ when their friends are having snacks and eating junk food and have to be constantly aware of their blood sugar levels. It can be disheartening and frustrating to an adolescent who just wants to be like their friends and join in all the fun. Parents of children living with diabetes have to constantly encourage and support them along this journey,” Usher said. Caylee was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2010. Her family noticed that she was always tired, thirsty, used the bathroom more often and picked up weight. With diabetes running in the family, her mother initially did a pin prick test and her glucose levels were high. She immediately took her to the doctor where the relevant tests were done. They found out Caylee was diabetic and she was immediately put on insulin. However, she died in March 2018 after contracting a virus which went into her bloodstream.

Caylee Usher and her family. From left: Caylee, father, Gerard, sister, Kirsten and mother, Anthea. Supplied. “Losing a child is devastating to any parent as this is not the natural order of life. More than three years later, I still take it one day at a time, as a family, we all do. Some days I can’t stop crying and some days I am able to feel joy again, but it is always overshadowed by the reality that Caylee’s presence is missing from us. This devastating journey will be lifelong. “She loved to laugh and her laughter was so contagious. She loved being with friends but even more so with her family. She was the eldest of eight grandchildren and loved her little sister, cousins and loved to babysit. She was fiercely loyal to all her family and friends. She loved the outdoors, was an ardent Liverpool supporter and planned on studying journalism in 2019,” Usher said. The event coincides with November being Diabetes Awareness Month.

“My motivation behind the diabetes awareness drive is not just to remember Caylee, but to create awareness around Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, in support of all who live with diabetes and have lost loved ones due to diabetes complications. I would like to thank all the sponsors who have played a role in supporting the annual walk in memory of Caylee and for diabetes awareness,” she added. A medical doctor specialising in diabetic care, Tracy Janse van Rensburg said children and young adults have a lot of challenges and living with diabetes adds complexity. “Don’t allow diabetes to define your identity. Acknowledge that there will be good days and bad days, but be proud of your good choices and try to minimise decisions that will cause erratically high or low glucose levels. Over the years I’ve noticed that many children or adolescents who live with diabetes have a maturity and appreciation of their health, those lessons are often only learnt much later in life, so view your diabetes as a manageable condition that requires a heightened awareness of healthy choices,” she said.