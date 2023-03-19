Love is in the air for former top DA leader

Singing, ululations and dancing will mark the union of newly-weds, former DA leader and provincial legislature member Bonginkosi Madikizela and his belle, Nolufefe Matrose. The traditional ceremony, kept as a top secret, is scheduled to take place next Saturday at Madikizela's home in Bizana, in the Eastern Cape.

"We informed families and friends. Culturally, we don't have to invite people to a traditional event although everyone else is welcome to join the celebration,“ said Madikizela who has indicated his return to politics after he resigned in 2021 because of a qualifications scandal. Lobola negotiations were held and concluded in November. Next week's ceremony was to formally introduce his wife to his “oNgutyana family clan”, he added. The pair met in Cape Town although Matrose’s family hails from Herschel, also in the Eastern Cape.

The wedding invite put paid to rumours of a previous romantic relationship with fellow DA politician. "I've been a bachelor for a long time and during that period many things were said about me," he chuckled. "What drew me to Matrose was her humility. She is the epitome of ubuntu.“

DA leaders in the province sent congratulatory messages to the newly-weds. DA provincial interim leader Tertuis Simmers said: "I want to first of all congratulate my colleague, Bonginkosi. I wish him nothing but the best ... he is such a great compatriot and deserves nothing but the best." Western Cape DA member Daylin Mitchell said he too wished Madikizela well.

Another DA leader, Nomafrench Mbombo, who was rumoured to have dated Madikizela, said she had nothing to say. “What does this have to do with me?” asked Mbombo. “That's very unusual and out of order ... this is tabloid (journalism),” she said. Madikizela, 48, is the second politician to tie the knot this month after Deputy President Paul Mashatile threw a lavish traditional wedding with his new wife, Humile Mjongile.

The pair's wedding, held in Johannesburg, was attended by politicians, business people and family. Madikizela will be contesting a leadership at the upcoming DA congress, the “Weekend Argus” previously revealed. Madikizela said he wanted to vie for a post at the congress because “that’s what the people want”.

“I will definitely contest congress at a provincial level, but not nationally,” he said. “That’s what the people want, and that’s what I’ll do… I don’t know which position I’ll contest,” he said. Madikizela said the past two years had been “tough”, but that he was feeling better now.

“I am much better. I didn’t allow it to get the better of me. I did a lot of self-evaluation during this period and focused on my transport business. My blood remains blue, and I am ready to serve my people again,” he said. “I am not going to go for the highest post. I am still finding my feet, but I am ready to hit the ground running in any position I am elected to.” Incumbent chairperson of the DA in the province, Jaco Londt, said that, in line with the provisions of the Western Cape constitution, the provincial executive committee had determined that this year’s provincial congress would be held in early November.