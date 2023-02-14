Love is in the water with aquatic duo record-breakers

Cape Town - An aquatic duo from South Africa and Canada have broken the record for the longest kiss under water, a fitting record during this month of love. At 4 minutes 6 seconds, the lovebirds, Beth Neale and Miles Cloutier, who are both renowned freedivers and underwater film-makers, broke the Guinness World Record for the longest underwater kiss at LUX* South Ari Atoll in Maldives on February 4, ten days before Valentine’s Day.

Neale and Cloutier had a few delays to their bucket list achievement when they discovered Neale was pregnant during the filming of “Freediving Diaries”. “We felt that Valentine’s was the perfect day to share the new record with the world, as it’s such a beautiful reflection of our love for the underwater world, and our love for each other in a place where we discovered I was going to be having a baby girl!” Neale said. Neale and Cloutier’s romance brewed when Neale was teaching water conservation and freediving. Cloutier was a volunteer in the programme while occupying a full-time position in finance. The pair fell in love with each other while sharing their love for water.

Aquatic duo Beth Neale and Miles Cloutier break the record for longest kiss under water. Picture: Supplied In preparation for beating the 13-year record of 3 minutes 24 seconds, set by Italian couple Michele Fucarino and Elisa Lazzarini, Neale and Cloutier spent the two weeks training in their pool at home. Neale explained that holding breath in the comfort of your own pool is different to performing the act in front of a crowd and an adjudicator. “We had to be completely relaxed and confident, even when our bodies were experiencing something else. Beth has never focused on time and completed all of her freediving records solo, so it was an extra challenge for her to relax as a couple while being ultimately responsible for the preparations of the entire event. At freediving competitions, athletes can simply arrive and don’t have to concern themselves with event preparation or safety. There was a lot to consider for the event, but the LUX* team was incredibly supportive,” Cloutier said. The couple are working to expand their reach on broadcast TV and streaming globally to entice more people to experience the underwater world for themselves.