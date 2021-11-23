LoveCapeTown beach clean-up to take place tomorrow at Surfers Corner in Muizenberg

Cape Town - Cape Town Tourism invites volunteers from all walks of life to show some love for Cape Town by joining a beach clean-up on Wednesday, November 24, at Surfers Corner in Muizenberg from 10am to 12 noon. Aimed at tackling plastic pollution on the coastline, the clean-up will be focusing on a large area of Muizenberg beach.

Cape Town Tourism will ensure that Covid-19 safety protocols are strictly adhered to and that people keep a safe distance from others during the clean-up. It will be mandatory to wear a mask upon arrival and to keep it on throughout the clean-up. They believe the clean-up is a way to intervene in the cycle of pollution entering the oceans via land. They want to remove it from the beaches and the wetlands and prevent it from entering the water in the first place. Head of PR and communications for Cape Town Tourism Briony Brookes said: “With the ushering in of the festive season we are anticipating an increase in arrivals to Cape Town. Visitors to Cape Town usually spend their vacations on our long stretches of beaches, so to welcome them in the best possible way, we are encouraging Capetonians to #LoveCapeTown by cleaning up the beaches and, consequently, respecting and preserving our oceans.

“With our Cape Town beaches being one of our top pull factors, it’s of utmost importance that we not only look after them based on environmental impact but so that we can also maintain and encourage travellers to continue considering Cape Town when looking for a holiday destination,“ she said. She added that as part of #LoveCapeTown messaging, they hope that clean-ups such as these will encourage individuals to not only take pride in their city, but also take up initiatives like this for themselves. “This is the start to a series of beach clean-ups over the summer months. Having tourists visit Cape Town, in turn, contributes directly to our local tourism economy, so let us always keep a clean and safe surrounding,“ she said.