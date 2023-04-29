Low pressure at the spring pains Vredehoek residents

Cape Town - The inaccessibility of water from the Bradwell Spring in Vredehoek has raised concerns among the residents, who allege that it could be another tactic by the City of Cape Town to earn from the ratepayers. The spring reportedly used to supply an average of 1 500 litres per hour and would be accessible to the public at all hours until the City installed six taps in response to the drought season. The spring then started being monitored, and the joy of accessing free fresh water faded over time.

According to Cher Poznanovich, a resident, they have been struggling for nearly a year to get water. There is security in place and members of the public who try to get water are turned away. “At first we would just be told one of the pipes was broken, then security would say there was no water. But now they are constructing parking lots. We don’t know what exactly is happening. There’s no communication or anything by the officials and that spring has a sentimental value to us, especially the older generation. We didn’t just start using it when the City built and installed those taps. It was used way before, people getting water straight from the ground. It’s where neighbours would actually meet and converse. And that changed when the City took ownership over it. “I don’t think they conducted thorough investigation before installing the pipes, which seem to be failing and gradually had very low pressure, resulting in queues and displeasure in fetching the water.

More on this Newlands and Bradwell Springs have been reopened

“Suddenly we couldn’t access it any more and we are forced to use more water from the City’s meter – more revenue for them. It’s business,” she said. Mayco member for water and sanitation Zahid Badroodien said the spring has not been closed and reminded the community that the Bradwell Spring is a seasonal spring. “The flow and pressure has been low, which is usually the case during the summer period as the Bradwell Spring is a seasonal spring. The Water and Sanitation Directorate is currently investigating and doing a feasibility study to find the reasons as well as ways to get the spring to increase its yield and supply. The directorate is currently investigating and discussing with various professionals in the field to supply spring water of good standard that community members can collect,” said Badroodien.

Frauke Wagner, another resident, said: “I went to the Bradwell Spring to investigate and can confirm the water is 100% still running; it’s the taps that are non-operational. The City lets the water run away to the ocean. I know building those parking lots for the spring, which seems insane,” he said. Badroodien explained that many of the residents in the area have excavated 50m to 60m deep boreholes, and still require a filtration system to remove the silt from the water. He said maintenance work “is done whenever it is required. The Water and Sanitation Directorate checks weekly on the condition of the springs and continuously liaises with the security.”