Lulwazi Lwethu provides new nutritional instant porridge packs to educare centres in Cape Town

Cape Town - In an effort to keep young children well-fed and sufficiently nourished during instances of load shedding, Lulwazi Lwethu NPO has launched a nutritional instant porridge pack initiative targeted at early childhood development centres (ECD). The initiative donated 12 000 packs of nutritional porridge to nine ECDs based in Mitchells Plain, Delft, Langa, Gugulethu and New Crossroads. Lulwazi Lwethu’s founder, Lulu Nongogo said that due to the high levels of unemployment, many children now rely on their ECDs and creches for daily meals.

“We took an initiative to donate nutritional instant porridge packs that are aimed at boosting the immune system, concentration and energy levels of young children. The porridge is not exclusively for children and is also suitable for elderly people who are diabetic or who have high blood pressure.” Nongogo said that the porridge will assist ECDs during load shedding as the porridge only requires boiling water. She added that the educators had expressed their relief and said that they were excited that the porridge would save their time and resources. Educator at Moravian Educare Centre, Nobuntu Sidumo, said that she was very appreciative of the porridge packs they received. She added that having instant porridge readily available would enable them to feed the children even during power cuts.

“I was very happy to receive the porridge because it's very nutritious, especially for the age groups our centre caters for, which is children under the age of eight. The porridge is delicious and was well received by the children and is easy to prepare because it only requires boiling water. I feed about 115 children, and I am now able to do so more efficiently.” Teacher at Rosies Angels Playground Educare Centre Alicia David said that the centre was grateful to be chosen as a recipient to the initiative. “The children like the flavour, and we enjoy that it only requires boiling water. The guidelines make it easy to prepare and this saves us a lot of time. We are honoured to have been chosen to benefit from Lulwazi Lwethu’s generosity.”