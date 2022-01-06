Madikizela: I will take the premier’s job offer

Cape Town - Disgraced former Western Cape DA leader and MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela, who had previously resigned after he lied about his qualifications, said he will accept the position offered to him by Premier Alan Winde despite criticism. Madikizela did not deny when asked about the position. He was approached by the premier last year about becoming his adviser.

“The premier approached me and I agreed,” said Madikizela, who is yet to sign a contract of employment. “The questions should be sent to the premier, I have not been appointed yet.” Cayla Murray, Winde’s spokesperson, said the premier intended to appoint Madikizela as a special adviser to the premier, providing him with advisory support. “This follows the retirement of Mr Donald Grant in November 2021, who served as a special adviser.”

“The appointment has not yet been finalised, as the National Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) must first vet the application, in line with associated regulations.” She added that the Western Cape government was undertaking a strategic review to improve its service delivery to communities, which includes improving public transport. “As a former MEC of human settlements and transport and public works, Madikizela has the experience and expertise that is required to provide this advisory capacity to the premier.”

Murray did not respond to the question of whether the qualification scandal that saw Madikizela resign from his positions no longer mattered. The appointment is also seen as cadre deployment, something the premier and his party always lambasted the ANC for. Leader of the opposition Cameron Dugmore called on the National Department of Public Service and Administration, which must ratify the planned appointment, not to allow Winde to accommodate Madikizela, a DA cadre and “liar”. “Madikizela was unfit to hold public office. What can he advise the premier about? How to be deceptive? We call on the National Department of Public Service and Administration not to ratify Premier Winde’s cynical attempt to restore Madikizela to public life. Premier Winde has accommodated former MEC Donald Grant in his office and now he is accommodating Madikizela. This is blatant cadre accommodation.”

GOOD Party secretary-general and member of provincial parliament Brett Herron said the proposed appointment was a disgraceful example of jobs-for-pals, or what the DA calls cadre deployment. “It exposes the premier’s so-called government of integrity as a sham. The role of advising the premier has no purpose other than to pay a handsome salary to a DA cadre. The premier has an MEC for housing and an MEC for transport – it is their mandate to advise him on housing and transport matters.” Madikizela said he was unfazed by criticism ahead of his new appointment. “They are opposition parties after all, that is their job.”