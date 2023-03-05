Madikizela joins DA’s Western Cape election race, saying he’s ready to serve

Cape Town - With just months to go before the DA’s critical Western Cape congress, the province has morphed into a proverbial battleground as party members fight for seats in the Blue Machine's provincial decision-making body. Former party leader and Western Cape MEC Bonginkozi Madikizela will be contesting the congress, Weekend Argus can today reveal.

Madikizela, who resigned in 2021 owing to a qualifications scandal, told Weekend Argus he wanted to vie for a post at congress because “that’s what the people want”. “I will definitely contest congress at a provincial level, but not nationally,” he said. “That’s what the people want, and that’s what I’ll do… I don’t know which position I’ll contest,” he said.

Madikizela said the past two years had been “tough”, but that he was feeling better now. “I am much better. I didn’t allow it to get the better of me. I did a lot of self-evaluation during this period and focused on my transport business. My blood remains blue, and I am ready to serve my people again,” he said. “I am not going to go for the highest post. I am still finding my feet, but I am ready to hit the ground running in any position I am elected to.”

Interim party leader in the Western Cape Tertuis Simmers will also contest his current position. “Yes, I can confirm that I will run again,” Simmers told Weekend Argus, saying a detailed statement would follow at a later stage. Political analyst Sysman Motloung said the time is “surely ripe” for Madikizela to make his political comeback.

“One cannot be persecuted for trying again. The qualifications scandal was a low point in his career, but I think the people forgave him for that,” said Motloung. “It’s a matter of there’s massive demand for him. He should listen to the people. Now is the time, and the time is right,” he said. “It’s a good move. We need to look at how he’s received and what position he clinches. He is trying, and one should laud him for that.”

Incumbent chairperson of the DA in the province, Jaco Londt, said that, in line with the provisions of the Western Cape constitution, the provincial executive committee had determined that this year’s provincial congress would be held in early November. “This decision is also in line with the mandate received by relevant structures and the legal opinion served before FedEx concerning the availability of suitable venues, which set the date for November 11, 2023 in the metro,” said Londt. “This event will be the ideal opportunity to showcase the excellent work done under the leadership of Alan Winde and his team by mayors from across the province fighting daily to protect our citizens from the incompetence of the national government,” he said.