Main accused in soldier’s murder case opens feeding scheme while imprisoned

Cape Town - When Theodore Loggenberg found himself behind prison walls for the very first time, he decided to help those in need by opening a feeding scheme while facing a murder charge. Loggenberg is currently facing pre-trial proceedings at the Cape High Court along with his co-accused, Rashaad Collier, Nurudien Collier and the 17-year-old minor. who cannot be named.

They are charged with the murder of SANDF soldier Sergeant Michael Njomane. Njomane was hijacked and stabbed to death and placed inside the boot of his white Hyundai Accent on August 18, 2019. Sergeant Michael Njomane’s charred body was found in Blue Downs. SUPPLIED Njomane had been deployed to the Cape as part of Operation Lockdown, fighting against crime.

His vehicle was set alight along Silversands road in Blue Downs. His body was later discovered by firefighters, and a delivery truck driver alerted the police and took photographs while noticing four suspicious men at the scene. Sergeant Michael Njomane’s car in flames. SUPPLIED Now, after more than two years behind bars and imprisoned at Pollsmoor Prison, Loggenberg spoke to Weekend Argus via friends who contacted the newspaper, claiming he was innocent and had never taken anyone’s life.

Loggenberg opened his feeding Scheme, Tender, Love and Care, Reach Out Organisation (TLC), which aims to feed children in destitute communities, focusing on children whose fathers are imprisoned. He said he had a vision behind bars, seeing the brokenness and what prison life had done to families, and wanted to help using his own funding. Two weeks ago, Loggenberg and his organisation fed 2 000 people in Ceres and Blue Downs.

“I am wrongfully accused and the truth will come out,” he said. “I have never killed anyone or robbed anyone.” Loggenberg cannot say too much about the upcoming court case as discussions are under way for his trial. He just said he had only met the deceased once and did not know him.

“I only met him once and I was busy driving and had stopped at the robot and thought he needed help. Now I am here for something I did not do.” Loggenberg is the owner of Eyethu Civil Engineering Company which was forced to close its doors after he was arrested. “This case has taken a lot of my life,” he said.

Loggenberg, said that during his time behind bars he began reflecting on how prison life affected families, especially mothers and their children while their husbands were away from home. “I am a Sunday school teacher,” he said. “I am a father also. Inside prison, I began looking at the fathers, and the big impact it had, and the anger and the pressure and the trauma the children and their mothers go through. “I asked myself, what can I do as a father? I decided to start this organisation because they need a form of counselling, just like those inside prison need counselling. You are here every day behind these walls and it becomes stressful thinking about everything.

“I reached out to a friend of mine and told her what I wanted to do, and that is where it all started. Now this week we are feeding children at schools for the disabled and those that provide skills. Elvin Everts, who is also part of the organisation, said Loggenberg was helping communities despite being imprisoned. “Theodore Loggenberg is inside prison, and while being there he became worried about children and those who needed their fathers,” he said.