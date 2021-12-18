Make the most if the festive season in the Mother City

Cape Town – After experiencing a year of isolation and social distancing, South Africans can make every moment count this festive season and they are spoilt for choice of activities in the Mother City. From exploring the wildlife and tidal pools along the coastline to food markets becoming a hangout spot over the weekends with mouth-watering cuisines, Cape Town does not only offer a dynamic environment, but it also offers a plethora of activities for visitors and locals to choose from.

When the sun is at its peak, take a dip in the crystal clear tidal pools between Camps Bay and Clifton Beach. With many other aspects to admire from, these tidal pools offer a safe and family-friendly space to swim, allowing you to enjoy the sunset scenery in peace, away from the rush of the city. Additionally, while you have an overview of the ocean, you might be lucky to spot a few of our ocean friends showing off their skills in the waters just for fun.

Enjoy Clifton Tidal Pools. Picture: Kyle Mijlof For the nature reserve fanatics, you could simmer in the beauty of the Helderberg Nature Reserve with countless natural aspects to add to your adventurous dairy and plenty to do beyond exploring the hiking trails if you choose to skip the picnic basket idea. Nature reserve fanatics can enjoy the Helderberg Mountains. Picture Murray Williams How about strawberry picking at Polkadraai? This reminiscence of childhood comes with a bucket and hand-picking a selection of the farm’s delicious strawberries, and tons of activities for your little one such as face painting, pony rides, and tractor rides to give them that Trevor the Tractor moment.

For a more upbeat environment for foodies, fashionistas, fun-seekers, and family catch-ups, markets offer the on-the-pulse, on-the-go type of set-up. If one could talk about up-beat markets, the first on the list should be the Old Biscuit Mill in Salt River. The market offers some of the city’s raw talent, from local farmers, organic merchants, butchers, and artisanal producers.

With the place renovated to provide more seating and outside lounging areas, you better come looking on point as you might spot some of the city’s vintage traders, local designers, and antique collectors in the crowd of live jazz bands in the morning, and DJ sets in the afternoon. For your outdoor wilderness experience, The Chilled Market at The Range situated between Tokai Forest and the wine farms in the Constantia Valley offers a family-friendly space with a relaxing view of the mountain with an atmosphere that allows you to reflect with your friends over a Mexican, Chinese or Italian cuisine. To quench your thirst, there are craft beers and some local wines from the valley that does that job, along with some soft drinks and hot beverages if you decide to bring the kids along and experience the ray of sunshine in the wide-open lawn trees placed in the right position, to experience the right amount of shade.