Make-up artist stabbed and killed while walking home

Cape Town – Bothasig police are investigating the murder of Suritha Alting, who was stabbed to death at the weekend. The make-up artist, 28, was found bleeding from multiple wounds to her body in Sylvia Street, Richwood, at 2.40am.

“SAPS members received a complaint and on arrival they spoke to two security officers who were standing with this injured unknown female. She was found with multiple stab wounds to the body. An ambulance was contacted and the woman was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment where she later died due to injuries sustained. Suspects and motive unknown at this stage,” police said. According to information, the victim was walking home from a restaurant close to her home where she was robbed of her belongings and stabbed multiple times. Titanium Securitas Medical Response received a distressed call of a female who was stabbed multiple times and required urgent assistance in Carmine drive.

“On arrival, a female was found unresponsive in the middle of the road with multiple stab wounds. Medics on the scene worked tirelessly to stabilize the injured victim. The patient was transported to a nearby hospital where she was later declared deceased at the hospital,” Titanium Securitas said. A close friend, who asked to not be named, said Alting's new Oppo Reno8 Pro cellphone was also stolen. Angered Bothasig Neighbourhood Watch reportedly cleared the nearby bush where Suritha Alting was believed to have been found. Supplied “We are devastated by such brutality to an innocent woman. We hope the investigation will reveal the true culprits and their motive. What did she do to deserve such cruelty?” said the friend.

He said Alting had been to work on Friday and last texted one of her friends at about 6pm in the evening. “That was the last. It’s so heartbreaking,” he said. Her friend said they had recently celebrated her exciting news of going to work on a boat overseas and was excited about leaving.

“It’s hard to believe we are mourning her just two weeks after celebrating her good news. She was a beautiful soul, full of dreams and so motivating. Such a courageous woman has been taken away from us, the world is so cruel,” he said. He described Alting as an extrovert who despite going through divorce, was positive about life and was always smiling and caring for others. Her memorial service will take place at Dr Zicht Estate in Richwood from 6.45pm. Attendees are urged to bring flowers and candles to mourn Alting's death.