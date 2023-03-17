Makhanda psychiatric hospital awaits Mafe

Cape Town - All that is needed is Judge Nathan Erasmus’s signature for an order to transfer alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe to a psychiatric hospital in the Eastern Cape. Appearing on behalf of Judge Erasmus was Judge Robert Henney.

The state prosecutor Mervyn Menigo briefed the court and said both the state and Mafe’s legal team met with Judge Nathan Erasmus on the logistics of Mafe’s transfer to Fort England Hospital in Makhanda. “Judge Erasmus is of the view that a referral can happen. He said that he could make an order for it on March 28,” he said. Advocate Nikiwe Nyathi, who stood before the court on behalf of Mafe, did not oppose and said that she, too, was of the view that her client was to undergo a psychiatric assessment before the trial continued.