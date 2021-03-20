Making a change to help others

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - He turned his room into a kitchen to change the lives of others. Donald Puza is the founder of a unique bakery, Fresh and Crispy, which specialises in healthy and nutritional products such as square muffins, ginger muffins and carrot peanut bread. The concept was born when Donald saw an increased number of people in townships living with diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity. Donald said because his mother Ntombomzi suffered from high blood pressure and his cousin Vuyokazi had diabetes, he wanted to make a positive impact in his community. “Through my awareness of the lack of healthy eating options within the community, I saw the necessity to target this market and help alleviate the risk of chronic illnesses due to poor diet.

“It is very important to eat and live a healthy life.

“Health is the ultimate force of wealth.

“Hopefully, I can make a change with my business and reduce the risk of people having health issues in the future,” he said.

“As a person who grew up in this society we are taken by the circumstances and challenges of growing up in a township, especially for someone who cannot guide, lead and show them the way.

“I want to be on the other side of change within the township and that I am a truly living testimony that people can change as I was involved in crime.

“Involving yourself to gangsterism, crime and substance abuse is not the lifestyle.

“When I was in prison, I realised this was not the life my mother wanted me to have.

“I told myself that when I am released I will start an organisation where I will work with children and teach them the importance of having a business.

“I wanted to instil the entrepreneurship mindset in them. Although I spoke to children about this, I did not have practical experiences or qualifications.

“However, in 2019 I completed my baking course through Learn to Earn and that was when I decided to start my own business,” he said.

Puza then started selling muffins, pancakes and banana bread on the street before starting Fresh and Crispy last year.

“I started selling on the street until I had a container to work from.

“As time went on, I got enough money to hire a container and run my business from there.

“Due to the pandemic I could not afford the container and decided to turn my room into a kitchen.

“Today, my business is doing great due to our loyal customers, but I still face a few challenges such as Eskom's power outages,” said Puza.

His message to people running a business in the township is: “The only thing one can do to survive is to show passion, dedication, creativity and innovation. Rise above your boundaries.”

One of Puza’s regular customers, Puseletso Mofokeng, said his business concept is totally different compared to other start-up businesses in the surrounding areas.

“I am a person that is conscious about my health.

“At Fresh and Crispy, I still get to enjoy what I eat with no high intake of sugar,” Mofokeng said.

His mentor, André Baldeo, said: “Donald is a young man who has garnered respect and become a role model within the community.

“He has used his background and life experiences as a springboard to propel him to make positive changes in his community and has become a true leader and respected member of society.”

Weekend Argus