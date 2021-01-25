Making a difference with kindess at age 11

Cape Town - She may not be able to change the world but Sarah Eichler is doing her bit to make a difference in someone’s day. January is Poverty Awareness Month and as part of her Box of Kindness project, Sarah, 11, decided to collect and donate non-perishable foods to those in need. This forms part of a bigger project called #365DaysOfKindness where she does one thing for a different person every day. These acts can range from small to big, such as making a cup of Milo for her little sister and raising money for charities.

Sarah Eichler was crowned Miss Pre-Teen South Africa 2020.

Sarah, a member of RVT Modelling School, said that as a beauty queen, one is encouraged to help others.

“I started my #365DaysOfKindness project in January 2019 because we wanted to try to inspire more people to get involved in their communities. Many people think that doing charity work costs a lot of money and time, and they don’t know where to start. This project is to show people how simple it can be. I may not be able to change the world, but maybe I can change one person’s day and that could have a ripple effect,” she said.

For her box of kindness, she has already collected instant soup, oats, tea, biscuits, rusks, pasta, canned tomatoes and long-life milk.

“My mother and I are always looking for ideas and inspiration online and in doing a little research, we discovered that January is Poverty Awareness Month. We decided to make that the theme for my acts of kindness this month.

“Imagine the impact we would have on the world if every privileged person did one kind thing for someone in need. In a world where children are taught that they can be anything they want to be, I am glad that my parents are teaching me to be kind,” she said.

Over the years, the Wellington resident has won a number of beauty pageant titles, including Miss Petite South Africa 2018, Miss Pre-Teen Africa 2019, Pre-Teen Queen of the World 2020 and Miss Pre-Teen South Africa 2020.

Sarah was recently named Pageants SA honorary ambassador for her dedication to enrich the lives of others and empower the powerless on an ongoing basis. She is also the ambassador for Goodies For Girls, who collect and distribute feminine hygiene packs to underprivileged girls. She is involved with Childhood Cancer Foundation SA and assists at a soup kitchen in Paarl.

“I would one day like to follow in the footsteps of my role-model and former Miss World, Rolene Strauss, and win Miss World. Miss World is all about beauty with a purpose, and this would give me a international platform to reach and inspire more people with my #365DaysOfKindness project,” she said.

Her mother Simone said Sarah has always been a very determined child.

“She sets goals for herself and doesn’t stop until she reaches them. She works hard but has a very playful and mischievous side too. She laughs loudly when she has friends over but can just as easily sit quietly and focus on what she needs to do.

“Of course, like any normal pre-teen girl, she also enjoys the occasional lazy day, staying in her pyjamas the whole day and watching Netflix and she likes making TikTok videos,” she said.

