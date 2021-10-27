Making every minute count this World Stroke Day

Cape Town: In an effort to ensure every minute is being taken into account, the Heart and Stroke Foundation of South Africa will be hosting a live panel event on the topic of access to urgent care on Facebook, to commemorate World Stroke Day. The #Precioustime campaign, driven by the World Stroke Organization (WSO) and its members, of which the Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa (HSFSA) form part of, aim to raise awareness of stroke signs and the benefits of timely access to emergency medical care, as speedy access to treatment saves lives and improves recovery chances.

According to the foundation, 13 million people will have a stroke each year, and around 5.5 million will die as a result. Hence the theme for 2021 is, “Minutes Can Save Lives”. The theme of the campaign will focus on educating people and communities about how every second counts when a person suspects a stroke, since the detrimental effect on brain function is severe if a stroke is not treated promptly. Chief executive of the HSFSA Professor Pamela Naidoo highlighted that identifying the characteristics of a stroke early will impact the outcome.

“Every day, up to 360 South Africans are affected by stroke. About a third of those who suffer a stroke will die, and a quarter will be left with a life-changing disability. Although a stroke is a complex medical incident, there are ways to significantly reduce its impact. Recognising the signs of a stroke early, treating it as a medical emergency and having access to the best professional care can substantially improve outcomes,” said Naidoo. World Stroke Day will give an opportunity to highlight the severe nature and high prevalence of strokes, as well as promote awareness of stroke prevention and treatment to provide improved care for survivors. “As part of our mission, the HSFSA works towards halting the rise of premature deaths through cardiovascular disease (CVD) and cerebrovascular disease in South Africa, promoting the adoption of healthy behaviours. We do this through the provision of information, tools and support to build healthy communities. We advocate at all levels to minimise South Africans’ risk of developing heart disease and stroke,” said Naidoo.