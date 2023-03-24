Cape Town – The Department of Trade and Industry has promised to look at the grievances of the SA Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) on behalf of the Makro staff who protested to Parliament yesterday (Friday), seeking governmental intervention in their salary battle with Massmart. Makro staff from three branches in the Western Cape gathered and handed over their memorandum to the office of Minister Ebrahim Patel. Chief of staff, Moosa Ebrahim, said: “We will assess it and give a response to the workers. The department has been involved before, but it is a matter between the parties.”

The protesters gave the department 48 hours, marking the beginning of their anticipated 10-day-long protest. This is a third national strike since October last year. The union demands a 12% wage increase and a two-year retrenchment moratorium for about 5 000, a minimum wage of R8 000. An improvement in commission earned, from a 10% to 20% margin for salespeople, are also among the demands. About 200 Makro staff participated in the national salary strike earlier yesterday (Friday). l NOMZAMO YUKU They started protesting following failed engagements with Massmart management from March 2022.

More on this Makro warns protesters to think of jobs security and profits

Crosby Booi, SACCAWU’s Western Cape regional co-ordinator said: "We did our best to reach an amicable agreement but the company doesn't want to meet us halfway. We are inviting the government to intervene as it was at the forefront of welcoming Massmart when they brought their business to South Africa. “Now they are exploiting our people, so it would make sense to have the government talk sense to them and we can all go back to business as usual. Otherwise, this protest is far from over, and we must say that we have noted the victimisation and intimidation towards our members in other parts. “We don’t take that lightly and we want to ensure all members that they are safe. We’ll fight for them. They shouldn’t settle for anything less than our expectations just because they are intimidated, with over 400 having been dismissed in Gauteng.”

The unions reported that Massmart deducted huge percentages from staff that participated in the previous strike on this month’s salaries. Colin Uris, is one of the staff members whose salary was cut. He said: “They only did it today to try to stop us from participating in the strike. They think we like being in the streets instead of working hard for our families. It is actually frustrating but we can’t accept that 4.5%. What are we going to do with it? Our needs and the cost of living have gone up.” Brian Leron said: “This is a protected strike and there is therefore no danger of job losses.”