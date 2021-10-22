Malema calls children who make children domkops

Cape Town – EFF leader Julius Malema called children who impregnate each other domkops. Malema was speaking in Khayamandi, Stellenbosch yesterday where hundreds of EFF supporters gathered on the Luyolo sports field.

He said when the EFF said it would double the grant for children, it did not mean children should make children. “Children must go to school, we are going to give them free education. “If you make a child as a child, you are a domkop.

“Do not do that,” he said. Young and old came out in their numbers, dancing and chanting in support of Malema. Residents said their biggest challenges was unemployment, service delivery, alcohol and drug abuse.

Bukelwa Sikhexe, a blind woman from the area, had a chance to share directly with Malema, her pain of not having a house of her own. “I live in a shack uphill, I live with a two-year-old child who was saved by a community after falling in a pit. “There are dogs around the shack and they can bite me any time if I step on them while walking.”

Malema instructed the leadership of the EFF in the Western Cape to identify a house the EFF can buy for Bukelwa within a week, and said they will renovate it to accommodate her disability. The commander-in-chief, as he is known in the EFF, will be in the Western Cape until Saturday, as he looks to push his party to win wards and possibly municipalities around the country. He last visited the province in 2019 where he was speaking in a rally in Philippi.

He said he started his Western Cape visit in Stellenbosch because South Africa’s land was first stolen there. “The process of reclaiming what belongs to us must start here. “Stellenbosch is very important because there is a rooted racism here.