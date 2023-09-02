“Mama Kaap” laid to rest today

The darling and songbird of Langa, Sylvia Mdunyelwa, affectionately known as “Mama Kaap”, will be laid to rest in Langa today.

Mdunyelwa, who is remembered by her friends, colleagues and loved ones as a unifier, a fighter and a lover, succumbed to dementia last Friday. Mdunyelwa, a renowned jazz musician popularly known for her stage presence, soothing jazz sounds and love for music, was awarded with a Cultural Affairs Award for her outstanding contribution to Women in Cultural Affairs in 2017. A fitting and vibrant memorial service was held for her in Langa on Thursday.

Sylvia Mdunyelwa “Mama Kaap” remembered in a fitting memorial service in Langa on Thursday. Picture: SUPPLIED Her son, Banzi Tema, said she was “one of a kind”. “When she was awarded a scholarship to study in Canada, she took us with her and took good care of us. She was a disciplinarian, but not in a harsh way. She would talk to you tenderly, as a friend. “My favourite song of her was Abazali and Qina ubeyi ndoda. My mother was a unifier, always bringing the family together. I don’t believe my mother was celebrated enough by this country. I don’t want to trample on anyone’s toes, but I feel she was not celebrated enough,” he said.

Sylvia Mdunyelwa’s last movie in 2017 on Mzansi Magic. Picture: BACOLIWE MTHUPA Tema said the passing of his mother was a deep wound that would take time to recover from. Mdunyelwa’s industry friend Vuyelwa Qwesha described her as a soul sister. Qwesha described the end years of Mdunyelwa as sorrowful and painful, as she knocked on many doors for the recognition of her work. “She was forgotten. She knocked on many doors. At her memorial, many artists who said they were her products all shared how she always asked them to leave (something), even if its R2 for her to buy something. Though a joke at the time, it’s rather sad that a woman who worked so hard for this country had to resort to such,” she said.

Qwesha fondly reminisced on times spent with Mdunyelwa and lauded her for standing her ground in a male dominated industry, never succumbing to patriarchy and striving for excellence on stage. Director and television producer Bacoliwe Mthupa said in the last Mzansi Magic movie she directed, Umculo, she paid homage to her. “We initially cast her for one of our first films called Unosala. We physically went to meet her and Baba uKhwezi at Gugasthebe. We were so nervous and thought she would say no as we were still new in the industry. To our shock, she agreed to listen to our story and was more than willing to be part of the project. This was so humbling. From that day on, she became our production mother. A mother to all of us at Daydream Films,” she said.