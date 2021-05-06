Man attempts to appeal 60 year sentence of sexual assault of relatives

A relative of two minor girls who was been sentenced to 60 years behind bars for sexual assault is now appealing his jail term.

The 51-year-old man from Rocklands, Mitchells Plain, may not be identified as he is related to his victims who are still minors.

Victim support group, The Mitchells Plain United Residents Association, (MURA) have expressed their outrage after the man’s appeal was expected to be heard on Wednesday at the Mitchells Plain Regional Court.

The appeal proceedings have since been postponed to May 13.

According to court papers, the man was sentenced to 60 years behind bars for the sexual assault of two minors girl who are related to him.

The matter had been on the court roll since 2017, following his arrest.

The accused had been convicted of two counts of sexual assault in October 2020.

Sentencing proceedings took place in January where he was given 30 years imprisonment for the first count of sexual assault and an additional 30 years for the second count of sexual assault.

This week, he was back in court to attempt to appeal the court’s decision.

Linda Jones, Victim Support at the Mitchells Plain Magistrates’ Court and Co-ordinator of MURA said they wanted the man’s conviction and sentencing to be a strong message that offenders could serve up to 60 years behind bars and that an appeal would be hard to fight: “Our community needs to be informed that he did receive 60 years because they go on stories and hearsay.

“As a community worker, I feel we can't ignore the fact that there are officials who do work hard to get results.

“The sentencing, he cannot even try to appeal. The presiding magistrate made sure that he will serve the full 60 years

“He appealed his sentence, it was on the roll, but postponed till 13 May.

“We want the courts, and examples like this, to send out a strong message that would deter offenders from committing such crimes.”