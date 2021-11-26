Man claims self defence after two stepsons stabbed in argument; one of them dies

Cape Town: A 46-year-old man has been arrested and is facing charges of murder and attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed his two stepsons in self-defence. Police were called to the scene in Gouritz Street, Manenberg, on Thursday around 4pm where they were informed that two males, aged 16 and 21 years were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The 21-year-old man was declared dead at the medical facility, while the teen is said to be in a stable but critical condition. Reports are that the step-father had been respraying a vehicle when he was apparently approached by the two young men who were looking for someone when an argument broke out. It is believed the two young men became aggressive and violent and began smashing the vehicle. The 21-year-old allegedly ran into the house and apparently grabbed a knife and presumably stabbed the father in the left side of his body.

It is alleged the stepfather, in a bid to defend himself, stabbed both young men in the neck. Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer, Joseph Swartbooi said the man was expected to appear in court once charged: “Manenberg police responded to a complaint in Gouritz Street on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at about 3.55pm. “Upon arrival at a nearby hospital they found two males, aged 16 and 21, who sustained stab wounds.

“The 21-year-old man succumbed as a result of the injuries sustained. “According to reports, the suspect was at his residence when the two males attacked him, upon which he responded by stabbing both of them.” A 46-year-old man has since been arrested and detained on charges of murder and attempted murder

“Once charged he is expected to make a court appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on the mentioned charges.” Pastor Vernon Visagie, the chairperson of the Manenberg Community Policing Forum, said they were aware of the incident and were saddened by it. “It is an unfortunate situation and its alleged that the stepsons came to look for someone and got into an argument with the father.