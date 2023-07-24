Cape Town - An animal health technician is expected to appear in court today after he allegedly performed a botched castration on a cat on a dining room table. The cat, named Howard, was rushed to a private vet and later the case was taken over by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

According to the SPCA’s Belinda Abraham, the man has been detained at Maitland police station and is expected to face charges of contravening the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962 and the Veterinary and Para Veterinary Act 19 of 1982. Abraham said the cat had suffered extensive bleeding, and that their investigation revealed that the man was working at a well-known private veterinary practice as an animal health technician. “The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has opened a case with the SAPS and lodged a formal complaint with the South African Veterinary Council (SAVC) following an alert from the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) about a botched castration procedure performed on a cat,” said Abraham. “The distressing incident took place when an individual, posing as a veterinarian, conducted the castration bare-handed on the owner's dining room table.

“The cat, named Howard, was according to his owner sedated but flinching throughout the entire procedure. She also noted excessive cutting to her cat’s scrotum and significant force to expose the testes. Two to three hours later, when Howard began bleeding profusely, he was rushed to a private veterinary practice in Rondebosch where he was stabilised overnight before being transferred to the PDSA on the morning of July 13.” Abraham said that the animal had suffered a lot of pain: “The findings of the qualified treating veterinarian at the PDSA are horrifying and leave us with no doubt that the individual who carried out the procedure was not qualified to do so. “Howard was dehydrated and presented with pale pink mucous membranes and a packed cell volume well below the normal range – all indications of significant blood loss. In addition to this Howard was in terrible pain, the scrotal area had been poorly shaven, and bruising was apparent in his perineal area and on his caudal thighs, suggesting haemorrhaging or mishandling during the castration.

“Poorly defined incision borders and the excessive tying of the right pampiniform (venous) plexus and ductus (vas) deferens indicated a lack of surgical skill while, the left side was not ligated at all, a severe oversight a qualified veterinarian would never make. In summary, Howard had endured unnecessary pain and suffering brought about by a very poor standard of surgery, and he could have died as a result.” She said further investigations were under way. “It has since been established that the individual who performed the castration is an Animal Health Technician registered with SAVC as such and employed at a well-known private veterinary practice,” she added.

She said that a complaint had been lodged with SAVC for unethical conduct, and that both the suspect’s employer and SAVC were conducting their investigations independently. “We have been assured that swift action will be taken,” said Abraham. Cape of Good Hope SPCA Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse is leading the charge for justice for Howard.

“The investigation into this case is critical in ensuring that the responsible party is held liable under the law, and that justice is served for Howard who was subjected to cruel and unlawful treatment,” he said. “It’s equally important that individuals masquerading as qualified veterinarians are prevented from plying their exploitative trade. “We hope that the arrest of this individual and the ensuing criminal case serves as a warning to any other individuals defrauding the public and looking to make a quick buck by offering services they are unqualified to offer.”

Abraham said that after obtaining all the evidence, including witness statements, a case was opened at Maitland police station on July 21. She said people should be wary of “fake” veterinarians. Here are some tips to help you identify a potentially bogus veterinarian:

* House calls by a qualified veterinarian are extremely unlikely, especially by an individual who is not your regular veterinarian. * They are generally recommended by a friend. * They offer routine veterinary treatments like deworming, vaccinations and tick and flea control at low prices.

* If it’s too good to be true, you’re potentially being defrauded. * A qualified veterinarian would never carry out a surgical procedure in an unsterilised environment. If in doubt, consult SAVC to check if the person is indeed registered as a veterinarian by calling 012 345 6360. All practising veterinarians must be registered with SAVC in terms of the Veterinary and Para Veterinary Act 19 of 1982.