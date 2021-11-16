Man in the dock for attack on teacher at Worcester High School

Cape Town - A man has been arrested and charged for the attempted murder of a teacher at Worcester High school on Guy Fawkes Day. Wilmar Valentine, 26, made an appearance at the Worcester Magistrate’s Court today. He allegedly stabbed the teacher several times.

Valentine was believed to have been romantically involved with the victim. Valentine is facing a Schedule 5 offence and will now need to obtain a new lawyer after his legal representative withdrew today. Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said their prayers and thoughts were with the teacher.

She said it’s alleged that the male suspect had jumped over one of the school fences and run into a classroom that was unoccupied by pupils to attack one of the teachers. “The WCED is pleased to hear that an arrest has been made with regards to the shocking incident. At approximately 11.10am, a male illegally jumped over one of the school gates and specifically targeted one of the female educators in her classroom. The male then fled the scene.” She added that while there were no pupils in the class at the time of incident, trauma counselling was made available to pupils and educators.

“Police and medical services were called to the scene. The educator was then transported to a medical facility. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the matter had to be postponed due to the new application of a lawyer. “It is intimate partner violence ... the accused’s legal representative, Elton Shortles, withdrew from the case today. The matter has been postponed until November 24 for attorney and bail application.

The prosecutor, Deidre Venter, previously informed the court that the accused was being charged with a Schedule 5 offence as per the Criminal Procedure Act 51/1977 and that the State would oppose bail. Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said the teacher had been stabbed several times after an alleged argument between herself and the suspect. She was immediately rushed to hospital.