Man pleads guilty to sexual assault of Alzhiemer’s patients

Cape Town - A man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting patients with Alzheimer’s disease at a special facility in Mossel Bay has pleaded guilty to the charges. On October 6, Mark Labuschagne, 36, entered into a guilty plea at the Mossel Bay Magistrate’s Court, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed.

He was arrested in September last year at the Mossel Bay facility which cares for people with Alzheimer’s disease. Labuschagne pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual assault, the possession of child pornography and charges relating to self masturbation. He is said to have exposed himself to one of the elderly female patients and that child pornography was found on his cellphone.

Yesterday, Eric Ntabazalila of the NPA confirmed Mark Labuschagne pleaded guilty to the charges. “His case was postponed to November 9 for a probation officer’s report.” Sentencing is expected to take place soon after that.