Man stabbed and set alight in Woodstock survives attack

Cape Town - A 33-year-old man is lucky to be alive after he was stabbed and set alight in Woodstock. A video of the horrific scene went viral on social media.

It is unclear whether the footage will be used for investigative purposes. Police confirmed the man has since been admitted to hospital on Wednesday night. The six-second video shows the man lying in Victoria street with passers-by trying to assist him.

The fire had been doused on the man and flames could be seen burning in the street. A second video shows the man lying half-naked in the street after his clothes were burnt. Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said three suspects had fled the scene.

“Woodstock police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident where a 33-year-old male was stabbed and set alight in Victoria Road, Woodstock, last night November 10 at about 7.35pm. “A attempted murder case was opened for investigation. “According to reports the victim was walking in the road when he was attacked by three unknown suspects who fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.

“The victim was taken to a medical facility for medical treatment. “Anyone with any information about this incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.” Woodstock police station community policing forum chairperson Cedric Thomas said he was not in a position to comment on the incident as their public relations officer was designated to comment.

Gary Adams, the PRO, said the incident was gang related. “This particular incident is a revenge attack,” he said. “The incidents that have been happening lately are rival gangs fighting one another.