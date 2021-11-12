Man stabbed, set alight in Woodstock dies

Cape Town: THE 33-year-old man who was stabbed and set alight in Woodstock during an apparent gang retaliation incident has died. Police have yet to arrest the suspects who are believed to belong to a rival gang.

The victim has been identified as Sulaiman Davids. Davids died on Thursday, November 11, due to the extent of his injuries. Part of the horrific attack was caught on a six-second video which went viral on social media, showing Davids lying half-naked in the street after his clothes were burnt and passers-by attempted to help him. In another graphic video he is seen holding up his arms and is still wearing his takkies.

He had been stabbed and set alight after being attacked by three men who fled the scene on WEdnesday,November 10, just after 7.35pm. Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg said: “Kindly be advised that the victim succumbed in hospital due to injuries sustained. No arrests have been made. The investigation continues.” Earlier this week, the Woodstock Community Policing Forum’s Gary Adams said the incident was gang-related and that rival members were at war.