Man who allegedly tied up 60-year-old woman and ransacked her home is traced via fingerprints

Police praised for swift arrest of suspect in Vrygrond Cape Town - Police have traced a suspect who broke into a 60-year-old woman's home in Lakeside, tied her up and attacked her before ransacking her home, via his fingerprints to Vrygrond. The 35-year-old suspect made his first appearance at the Muizenberg Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning on charges of house robbery and possession of stolen property.

The incident took place on September 20 last year at the woman’s residence in Bryn Road, Lakeside. The suspect allegedly broke the window of the premises and tied up the woman, ransacked the house and stole her cellphone and a set of VW keys before fleeing the scene. Muizenberg Police Station spokesperson, Captain Stephen Knapp said the Station Commander, Colonel Vassie Naidoo, requested the analysis of the fingerprints obtained at the scene, to be sped up.

The fingerprint evidence led police to Vrygrond where the suspect was residing. “On Wednesday, September 13, Colonel Naidoo received feedback identifying the suspect as a 35-year-old resident of Vrygrond. “We were assisted by the sector commanders, then proceeded to search for the suspect and at approximately 11:30am the suspect was located and arrested in Vrygrond. The VW keys were found in the possession of the suspect, ” Knapp said.

He was arrested and detained by the Muizenberg SAPS on charges of house robbery and possession of stolen property. “Colonel Naidoo was pleased at his members' speedy response in locating and arresting the suspect,” Knapp said. Provincial Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the suspect appeared in court: “The suspect made a court appearance in the Muizenberg Magistrate court today , Friday October 15, 2021 on a charge of house robbery and possession of stolen property.”

Vrygrond Community leader, James Booi told Weekend Argus they were unaware of the incident. “We do not know about this incident,” he said. The Muizenberg Community Policing Forum chairperson could not give feedback due to illnesss.