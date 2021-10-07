Man who called Malema monkey on Facebook is running for councillor

Cape Town -A man who referred to EFF leader Julius Malema as a monkey is standing as a ward councillor candidate under Freedom Front Plus banner.

Paul Jacobson, from Ward 54, which includes Camps Bay, Clifton and Sea Point made the disparaging remarks during this year’s State of the Nation Address on his Facebook profile. He posted: “State of the Nation Address Tonight. Which clowns are going to turn up? Are they gonna address the state of this nation? Are princesses going to turn up in attire worth tens of thousands of rands? Will the monkey be making a spectacle of himself again?” Paul Jacobson referred to EFF leader Julius Malema as a monkey. He is now running for ward councillor. FACEBOOK A user called Barry Hyman Bass commented: “He is not a monkey just a tired old man fighting impossible odds. The nation started to slide in 1994 and now too much momentum to slow it down. Thank you, Mr President.”

Jacobson corrected Bass by saying: “I was referring to Malema. I like Cyril.” Bass followed by calling Malema an imbecile. The Facebook post on Jacobson’s account where he referred to EFF leader Malema as a monkey. The Weekend Argus reached out to Jacobson, asking him about the remarks and whether he accepted accountability and was willing to apologise. He responded via his lawyer Gary Trappler, who first said that his client would not comment and asked the journalist to desist from contacting or communicating with his client.

Another user thought Jacobson was referring to president Cyril Ramaphosa. Trappler was then reminded that his client was running for public office. A response came from Trappler, saying that his client’s comment was: “Argus journalist Velani Ludidi is well-known for his biased and inaccurate reporting. I decline to comment on the grounds that Mr Ludidi’s enquiry is of no relevance other than to promote himself and advance his publications agenda; and also to use the opportunity to malign me whatever I may say – even to the extent of misquoting me.” Trappler and Jacobson are not new to controversy. Trappler was previously accused of slashing a black neighbour’s car tyres. The case was thrown out of court by the judge before it could be heard.

Jacobson is known for his anti-homeless rhetoric around the Atlantic Seaboard. The FF+ declined to comment and referred questions to Trappler. They were also part of the group accused of promoting anti-homeless, anti-poor and sexist attitudes around the area. EFF leader in the Western Cape Melikhaya Xhego said the remarks of Jacobson of referring to human beings as monkeys must be rejected with the contempt it deserved.

Jacobson corrected the user and said he was referring to Malema. “Jacobson is an aspirant public representative for the FF+ and is vying for public office. An office that needs sincere individuals who act with humility in the service to people. The EFF WC has consulted with our legal team at our headquarters and is seriously considering laying criminal charges against this racist with the Equality Court to teach him a lesson he will never forget. We are also in consultation with the IEC to deregister this racist political party and prohibit them from taking part in the 2021 LGE (local government elections).” He also called on FF+ mayoral candidate Lennit Max and all their coloured candidates to stand down and resign from this “racist” organisation. “We cannot allow that the lives, blood, sweat and tears of our forefathers being spitted (sic) on by settlers who regard us as sub-human. These whites who do not want to accept the inevitable transformation that is happening must know they are welcome to leave and live somewhere else where they feel comfortable.”