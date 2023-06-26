Cape Town - A man who attacked some police officers has been sentenced. Sentencing proceedings took place at the Wynberg Regional Court where Kashief Petersen received seven years’ imprisonment.

The State proved that on April 27, 2021, while police officers were patrolling Seine Road in Manenberg, they came under attack when shots were fired in their direction. No one was injured during the incident. Manenberg police station spokesperson Captain Ian Bennett said it was thanks to the sterling work of a detective.

Bennett said the same detective, Detective Constable Masixole James, secured another sentence for suspect Igshaan Hopley, who was found in possession of a firearm. “Manenberg SAPS detectives had a double success within the Wynberg Regional Court, as hard work and determination paid off. Two males, Kashief Petersen and Igshaan Hopley, were found guilty in two separate cases investigated by James. “Petersen was found guilty of attempted murder for the attack on the police. He was arrested and was successfully charged, prosecuted and sentenced to seven years’ direct imprisonment. Hopley was convicted of the unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.”

Bennett said Hopley was caught red-handed at the scene trying to dispose of the firearm. “On August 29, 2022, police members deployed within the hot-spot areas to combat gang violence and crime prevention, through stop and searches,” he said. “They stopped and searched the male in Jansen Way Manenberg and saw him throw away a 9mm pistol with ammunition in his possession, over a wall. He was successfully charged, prosecuted and sentenced to eight years, suspended for five years.”