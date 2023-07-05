Mandela Month celebrated with a difference

From matric completion challenges to cooking challenges, Mandela Month will be celebrated and commemorated with a difference this year. Optimi Workplace, a company dedicated to adult education and training in the workplace, is calling for companies to motivate their employee without matric to utilise the various platforms available in completing their matric, and has launched #Matric4Mandela.

Phemelo Segoe, an education specialist at Optimi Workplace, said the Department of Basic Education estimates that less than a third of South African adults have their matric. “While this is a deeply troubling statistic, it remains just that, a statistic, until we consider the importance of a matric, and what massive implications not having this qualification has on the lives of millions of people,” she said. Segoe said if one wants to defy the odds, beat the statistics and achieve their matric, there is hope.

“Whether you’re a job seeker or an employee trying to better your chances, or an employer striving to upskill your team members (and add points to your B-BBEE scorecard in the process), there are several options available to you. “During July, in celebration of Mandela’s legacy, Optimi Workplace is committed to offering free essential computer skills training to every learner registered for a course on the journey to matric. All roads lead to matric this July with #Matric4Madiba,” Segoe said. Segoe said there are various platforms through which one can further their education, such as adult education and training.

“Adult education and training (AET) is the beginning and one of the best places to start if you’re trying to establish a foundation of lifelong learning and enable access to further education. AET Levels 1 to 3 are designed to prepare learners for the General Education and Training Certificate (GETC), which is registered at NQF Level 1. The GETC then places learners on the track to further learning opportunities. It’s designed to equip you with the essential basics you need to choose a vocational route and seek out occupational-specific qualifications,” Segoe said. Segoe said foundational learning competence is another way one can further their matric. “Once your AET is complete, a foundational learning competence (FLC) qualification provides you with critical skills in communication and mathematical literacy. It’s suitable for any adult who wants to progress with occupational learning between NQF Levels 2 and 4. Ideally, you should hold an AET Level 3 in communication and mathematical literacy before you start the FLC.

“Then there is an amended senior certificate. Of course, the ultimate goal is to secure your matric, since it serves as an entry-level requirement for many colleges, universities, and professional positions. The amended senior certificate (ASC), which is registered at NQF Level 4, is the equivalent of the NSC. To write it, you need to be 21 years old or older with an incomplete senior certificate qualification. Once you have it in hand, your chances of qualifying for tertiary study or finding employment are that much higher,” she said. Meanwhile, Chefs with Compassion are calling upon the hearts and hands of all South Africans this Mandela Day to create a monumental wave of compassion and nourishment. “This initiative stands as a testament to our shared humanity, bringing together home cooks, caring corporates, and community caterers to combat the twin demons of food waste and hunger. An astonishing 970 844 meals have been created and donated in Madiba’s honour since the inception of the #67000litres Challenge,” said chef James Khoza, chairperson of Chefs with Compassion and president of the SA Chefs Association.