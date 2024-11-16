Marion Island faces environmental threat from avian influenza

Cape Town - Marion Island, one of South Africa's sub-Antarctic gems, is facing a serious environmental threat as the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus appears to have reached the island's shores. This virulent pathogen has raised alarm among conservationists and scientists alike, as it is suspected of causing fatalities in at least three seabird species, which are a crucial part of the island's unique ecosystem.

The first inkling of trouble came in mid-September 2024 with a suspected case involving a Brown Skua, a resilient bird typically known for thriving in harsh conditions. However, subsequent investigations revealed five new suspected cases in early November: three Wandering Albatross chicks and two adult Southern Giant Petrels. The arrival of this virus is thought to have been facilitated by migratory birds, which can travel significant distances, highlighting the interconnectedness of international avian movements. The HPAI (H5N1) strain has spread worldwide since its emergence in 2021, with the first signs detected in seabirds and marine mammals in South Georgia in October 2023. By February 2024, the virus had reached the Antarctic

region, raising concerns for the vulnerable species that inhabit these remote landscapes. Further suspected cases were reported among Southern Elephant Seals at Possession Island in the Crozet Archipelago on October 21, 2024, east of Marion Island. The Prince Edward Islands, which encompass both Marion Island and its neighbouring Prince Edward Island, serve as vital breeding and moulting grounds for millions of sea birds. Notably, they host nearly half of the world's Wandering Albatross population and hundreds of thousands of penguins, alongside considerable numbers of Southern Elephant Seals and various seal species. The potential impact of HPAI on these populations could be devastating, making it a high priority for local authorities and conservation entities. In response to this emerging crisis, the 11 field personnel overwintering on Marion Island are diligently monitoring the situation.

These trained individuals have been equipped to recognise signs of HPAI in birds and seals, employing thorough monitoring and mitigation strategies to prevent further spread of the virus. They are also diligently gathering information that will inform future responses and strategies to combat this threat. Picture: JOHN YELD A pair of Wandering Albatrosses, the world's largest flying seabird with a wingspan of up to three metres, engage in a ritual courtship display on Marion Island. The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, has warned that the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has reached the Prince Edward Islands. The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, which oversees the management of the Prince Edward Islands, has formulated a Protocol for the Management of High Pathogenicity Avian Influenza in Seabirds.

This initiative has been developed in conjunction with experts from the Western Cape Veterinary Services, marine ornithologists, marine mammal biologists, and international colleagues who bring valuable experience and foresight to this global challenge. This collaborative effort underscores the commitment to preserving the rich biodiversity of Marion Island and ensuring the survival of its vulnerable sea bird populations. As the situation unfolds, ongoing monitoring and community engagement will be crucial to curtailing the potential spread of HPAI and bolstering conservation efforts in this fragile ecosystem.

The urgency of the situation cannot be overstated, as the consequences of inaction could lead to irreversible damage to the island's biodiversity. Conservationists are calling for increased awareness and support from the public and government bodies to ensure that effective measures are put in place to protect the island's unique wildlife. The interconnectedness of ecosystems means that the impact of HPAI could extend beyond Marion Island, affecting global biodiversity and marine health. As the world grapples with various environmental challenges, the case of Marion Island serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of our ecosystems and the urgent need for proactive conservation efforts.