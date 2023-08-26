On Friday, the Amy Foundation recalled the moment when its patron, Amy Biehl, was killed on August 25, 1993, while striving to support the advancement of democracy in South Africa. Amy was 26 years old when met by a mob in Gugulethu who pulled her out of her car, throwing stones and stabbing her to death. Three of the people involved in her murder were granted amnesty by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and they were all forgiven by the family.

This year marks 30 years since her tragic death as well as the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Amy Biehl Foundation. In her honour, the foundation held a walk accompanied by members of the community, including Amy’s mother, Linda Biehl and the men who were involved in her killing, to lay flowers at the site where she died. The foundation said Amy’s journey from tragedy to hope has not only inspired countless individuals but had also ignited a remarkable legacy of healing, forgiveness, and empowerment.

“As we commemorate the 30th anniversary of Amy Biehl’s passing and the 25th anniversary of the Amy Foundation, we honour not only the memory of a promising young life cut short but also the resilience, hope and transformation that have emerged from her legacy. The foundation's work stands as a living testament to the power of turning tragedy into positive change and forging paths of healing and empowerment,” the foundation said. Speaking at the site where her daughter was killed, Linda said Amy started reading about Nelson Mandela when she was in high school, and from then on she wanted to learn more about South Africa. “The moment she went to Stanford University, there were students who were supporting the fight against apartheid, and that became her life. When she graduated from the university, she had a ‘Free Mandela’ slogan on her cap. She didn’t live to see the elections, and I would have loved to see her dance with the people when the results were announced,” said Linda.