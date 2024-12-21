Marriott Hotel challenged by Camps Bay & Clifton ratepayers

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has indicated it will be opposing an application by the Camps Bay & Clifton Ratepayers Association, for leave to appeal the approval of a 90-room hotel to be built in Camps Bay known as the Morea House by the Marriott Autograph Collection. The hotel is set to be completed during 2025 and has been the point of controversy among Camps Bay residents, who approached the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Chris Willemse of the Camps Bay & Clifton Ratepayers Association (CBCRA) said they were of the opinion that the planning approval for the hotel was flawed and that the building was illegal. The application made by the ratepayers had been set aside and they have since been granted leave to appeal. “Although the CBCRA application to set aside the City’s planning approval was denied by the High Court, it is our legal position that the decision would be overturned on appeal and the planning approval set aside,” said Willemse.

“The Judge, Chantal Fortuin, has acknowledged this and granted leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal, citing “reasonable prospects” of success. “To most legal experts consulted in this matter, the judgment was poor and the prospects of success are very good, in fact. “Therefore, the CBCRA can only point out that a major international hotel group are planning to operate from a building which is, at this juncture, of no decided legality.

“One must wonder what the reaction will be if the building plan approval is set aside on appeal and the very upmarket hotel building ends up with no planning approval.” Eddie Andrews, Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment said the plans had been approved and that they would be standing against the appeal. “The City will be opposing the matter in the Supreme Court of Appeal,” he said.

Albert Smit, Morea House, Camps Bay, General Manager, said they had not broken any by-laws or laws and had followed protocol needed in the planning process. “We, at Morea House Camps Bay maintain that we have followed all applicable laws. Our planning application was granted by the City of Cape Town after having followed due process. “We are determined to build a world class facility that will welcome

tourists to our beautiful city and further enhance the value of the homes in and around the beautiful suburb of Camps Bay.” Andrews confirmed that approval had been given on August 6, 2021. “The application was assessed against the requirements of the Municipal Planning By-Law and relevant City policies,” he stated.

Birgit Deibele Senior Director, Communications for the Marriott Hotel Group for Sub-Saharan Africa said they can confirm they have signed a franchise agreement for a project in Camps Bay. The Marriott Hotel via Association For the Promotion of Tourism to Africa and Southern Africa’s Travel News by TNW shared press statements from The Marriott Hotel Group about their plans in Southern Africa.

The group said they planned to open 13 new properties in 2025. Dorcas Dlamini Mbele, Marriott Area Director: Sales and Distribution for Sub- Saharan Africa, said they were expected to open 13 new properties across Sub-Saharan Africa which included the Morea House hotel, which is part of its Autograph Collection in Camps Bay.