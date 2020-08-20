Masterpieces transform Stellenbosch

Donations to assist in funding bursary students impacted by Covid-19

The picturesque town of Stellenbosch is the scene of a uniquely South African art response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

And, as a result of this initiative, bursary students in the ‘missing middle’ category studying at the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at Stellenbosch University (SU), are set to benefit.

Since earlier this month, exciting artworks are being displayed at a number of sites around the town. Aptly named - Masked Masterpieces - masks will be superimposed on famous South African artworks that will be displayed outdoors in super sized format, providing a powerful visual reflection of the challenges of our time.

The artists’ stories will be displayed on plaques alongside the artworks, as will information about the artworks, where the original artworks can be viewed and how to make a study donation by way of a Snap Scan code or bank transfer. These donations will assist in funding bursary students who have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pieter Swart, Director: Major Gifts and Transformational Giving at Development and Alumni Relations Division (DAR) said: “At the start of the lockdown in South Africa, our Rector and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers, made it clear that the University has two overriding priorities: to ensure that students can successfully complete their academic year and to maintain the sustainability of our institution".