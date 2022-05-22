Matie pee scandal: Theuns du Toit’s best friend is black says his mentor

Cape Town - SOME students and those close to the Stellenbosch University perpetrator embroiled in the infamous pee scandal have come to his defence and denied that he was a racist. Calls for the first year law student Theuns du Toit to be expelled have intensified after he was been suspended for allegedly urinating in fellow student Babalo Ndwayama’s room and on his belongings at Huis Marais residence last Sunday.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Weekend Argus learnt that his father Rudi du Toit took him to the Stellenbosch police station on Friday. Du Toit’s lawyer, William Fullard confirmed that his client was at the police station to meet with a detective. “We are giving our full cooperation to SAPS,” he said.

He said Du Toit was given a warning that there was a case pending against him and they informed him of his constitutional rights. Fullard said there was currently no word on a court appearance. “I assume that they’re going to hand the docket over to the director of public prosecution, to make a decision regarding the way forward,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Police said no one has been arrested or charged as yet. “The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is still underway,” said police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut. Du Toit is a former pupil an the elite Worcester Gymnasium High School. Folk from his home town, Worcester, described him as a “quiet person” who had friends from different races.

Story continues below Advertisement

Worcester Gymnasium is a co-educational multicultural dual-medium high school situated in the picturesque Breede River Valley in the Western Cape. Picture: Leon Lestrade/Weekend Argus “His best friend was a black boy in school,” said one of Du Toit’s mentors in the sporting fraternity at the school. “When I read the reports, I refused to believe it. The person depicted in those reports is not the same person I knew,” said the mentor. “He was a quiet person, he got along with fellow learners and was loved by his rugby team mates. On the rugby field he played as a loose-forward and embodied the ethos of playing hard and fair ,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

When approached, the school authorities declined to comment. Some pupils said Du Toit was a good rugby player who was loved by his team mates who were mostly black. “He was inclusive as a player, had friends of colour. His team mates loved him and he loved them.”

Other students at Huis Marais residence where the incident took place according to the Weekend Argus were still trying to make sense of the incident. Du Toit, according to a fellow Huis Marais resident, could not remember the incident. “I arrived at the hostel that morning (to find out) the news,” the student said.

“I ran to Theuns’ room and asked him, bra, what’s going on and he said he couldn’t remember because he was too drunk,” the student said. The student also told the Weekend Argus that he then helped Du Toit to clean the mess, and thereafter everyone in the residence had to give statements. Another Huis Marais resident said they were drinking on the Saturday evening. How Du Toit ended up in Babalo's room the next morning was a mystery.

A fellow law student who shared various classes with Du Toit said all hell broke loose on their student WhatsApp groups. “Our first year law groups went berserk ... everybody started calling him a racist, traitor and a piece of s**t. Theuns eventually left the groups,” she said. Theuns du Toit was forced to leave the university’s study WhatsApp groups. Picture: Supplied Meanwhile in the Academia residence a similar incident allegedly took place a month ago, Weekend Argus was told.

A student’ found urine in a cookie jar in his room. The incident was reported, the university’s spokesperson Martin Viljoen confirmed. But the student withdrew the complaint due to the fear of victimisations. At the Cilmor Winery, the manager, who had arrived back from Germany on Thursday would also not be drawn into the controversy and pointed out that Du Toit’s father, Rudi, was an employee at the farm.