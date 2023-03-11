Students, staff members, alumni and friends of Stellenbosch University are racing to respond to a food and financial crisis facing some students. A team of 45 cyclists is taking part in Sunday’s Cape Town Cycle Tour as part of efforts to find solutions to student debt and a hunger crisis faced by some students as they await the National Student Financial Aid Scheme’s (NSFAS) decision on funding appeals.

The university said that the rector and vice-chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers, would lead the team in the109km race to raise funds for the “Bridge the Gap” initiative aimed at helping financially strapped students. “Bridge the Gap aims to close the gap between talent and financial need and make a tangible difference in the lives of Stellenbosch University students,” said the university. Rector and Vice-Chancellor of Stellenbosch University, Prof Wim de Villiers and his son, Braam, ride in today’s Cape Town Cycle Tour to aid students with debt. PIC: SUPPLIED. Over the past six years, De Villiers has participated in several sporting events to raise funds for student bursaries and has completed the Cape Town Cycle Tour as many times, run the full 42.2km Sanlam Cape Town Marathon twice and completed the 88km London to Brighton Cycle Ride twice.

"All Maties riding (on Sunday) and their supporters will be making an impact to ease student debt and to support the next generation of Maties as each participant is raising funds in support of #BridgeTheGap via the GivenGain platform,“ said the university. The Student Representative Council (SRC) has also been inundated with requests from students for assistance with meal vouchers. The SRC’s vice-chairperson, William Sezoe, said he was moved by the appeals for food to enter the Cycle Tour and raise funds.

"How does one turn away a hungry student? We share from our own pockets and sandwiches we brought from home. We are not allowed to issue food vouchers as these are only channelled through the campus social worker. And this process can take up to three weeks," said Sezoe. Some of the students facing food insecurity included those still waiting for the NSFAS allowances, or waiting for decisions on funding appeals and those who had no funding at all. "Some are even thinking of giving up studying because of the crisis,“ said Sezoe.

A Maties team that is taking part in Sunday’s Cape Town Cycle Tour 2023. Picture: Supplied. NSFAS introduced a cap on accommodation and meal allowances this year which left students struggling to secure accommodation and others facing food insecurity as the allowance for meals for those staying in residence dropped from R26 000 per annum to R15 000. Now Sezoe and the other Maties cyclists will endure the 109 kilometres to provide a meal to every hungry student. "I have received sponsorship from the organisers, and staff at the campus gym have also helped me physically and mentally for the race. I've been warned, though, that if I manage to ride through the Suikerbossie hill, I will be able to finish the race, which is my end goal.“