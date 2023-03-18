Matric pupil nominated for a global book award

Cape Town – Zaarah Antulay’s book titled “Monologues with Myself” gave her a chance to shine among other southern African authors when she was nominated for the Global AfriCAN Authors Awards. The Pinelands High learner published her book last year; it has about 50 poems and three short stories.

The young author said she writes a lot and her poetry is quite personal. She recently had her poem submission published in the latest edition of “English Live”, an anthology of writing by students from high schools and colleges in southern Africa. Zaarah said she started writing more during lockdown but the oldest poem in the book dates back to 2019.

“A lot of my writing is inspired by misrepresentation in the media. I am creating a place for Asian kids to feel seen and represented properly,” said Zaarah. She is excited about the nomination and said that the nomination itself is an achievement for someone like her. The awards will be held in June, in Johannesburg. She also said that her Afrikaans, history and English teachers inspired her to write.

Her English teacher, Laura de Villiers, said that she has been fortunate enough to have been Zaarah's English and Further Studies English teacher since she was in Grade 10. “She writes insightfully and astutely about the personal, social and political. Her work captures the nuances and layers of life and living, which she is able to share in meaningful ways,” said de Villiers. The school is proud of Zaarah’s nomination, and they said that they are all rooting for her in the competition, hoping she will bring it home.

Pinelands High School Principal Dave Campbell said that the school is proud of Zaarah; she is one of its head students. “I work closely with her, and I am very proud of her and her involvement in the school. She is the voice for the young people, and we think she has got a great future ahead of her,” said Campbell. Zaarah shared a message for young people who are interested in writing on what they can do to improve their writing skills.