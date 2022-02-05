Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis being 'undermined' by strong DA faction

Cape Town - There seems to be a rift between the DA’s caucus leader Geordin Hill-Lewis and a certain faction in his party said to be aligned to former mayor Dan Plato and deputy caucus leader JP Smith. Hill-Lewis, who is also the mayor of Cape Town, gets to appoint committee chairs and sub-council chairs. This is a precedent set by the party.

Hill-Lewis put forward names for sub-councils and they were appointed except for sub-council four where his preferred candidate was not appointed. “He asked for applications to be submitted and then he recommended names to various sub-council caucuses,” said a highly placed source. “But when it got to sub-council four, the mayor’s recommendation was rejected by the caucus due to factional reasons led by a group of councillors aligned to JP. They raised an alternative name defying the mayor’s recommendation.”

Hill-Lewis wanted Carl Pophaim as chair for sub-council four but instead, Franchesca Walker was voted in. Another source said a heated meeting was held and that the group of councillors aligned to Smith and Plato were having none of the mayor’s explanation. “The meeting was a tongue-lashing exercise directed at the mayor who motivated for Carl Pophaim as his nominee even though they did not believe he should get the nod. They refused to take the mayor’s recommendation.

“It was further said that Carl doesn’t compare to other young people who invested in themselves and made a success of their careers through hard work. The mayor just wanted him because he is young and that’s about it,” said the source. Hill-Lewis said it was correct that there is a precedent in the party that the mayor recommends who should be appointed. “Our rules allow for the mayor to make a nomination and then for the councillors in that sub-council to make the final, binding decision.

“In this case, they decided to vote for Fran Walker instead. Fran is a warm, motherly person who I’m sure will do a great job for her community. So there’s nothing personal at all here,” he said. He added that he was not aware of any other behind-the-scenes organisation that took place. “But even if it did happen, that’s pretty normal in politics, so it hardly offends me. The team is working exceptionally well together and we are making important headway on the issues that matter: better basic services, delivering dignity to residents, growing our economy and keeping Cape Town safer.”

Smith is one of the longest-serving DA politicians both in caucus and council. Many in the party have long suggested that he was an unofficial mayor, including during the times of Plato and Patricia De Lille. Smith denied any involvement in the defiance of the mayor’s recommendation. “I am not the driver of everything that is happening in caucus. I cannot comment on caucus issues, we have rules to follow and I can be disciplined for speaking.