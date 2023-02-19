Mazzone’s hankering to become DA deputy federal chair ‘ill-omened,’ claim insiders

Cape Town: AS the DA’s elective congress approaches, one of the party’s controversial leaders has reportedly set her sights on a position that’ll ensure that she returns to the centre of power. Natasha Mazzone, who used to be the DA’s chief whip, is contesting the position of deputy federal chairperson, a move insiders labelled “ill-omened”.

Party leader John Steenhuisen demoted Mazzone, who started her political career in 1997, to the backbenches last year and appointed Siviwe Gwarube as the new chief whip. Mazzone now serves as the national security adviser to Steenhuisen. According to insiders, the DA’s constitution gave Mazzone, who was sworn in as a Member of Parliament in 2009, a seat at the FedEx leadership structure as chief whip of the parliamentary caucus, but she forfeited this seat when Steenhuisen demoted her. “DA Members of Parliament threatened to table a motion of no confidence in her. So John’s hand was forced,” said an insider.

Talk within the party’s inner circles also points to Mazzone, in the long haul, setting her sights on Steenhuisen’s position. Mazzone, however, was quick to quash talk that she was only contesting the position for power. “I’m contesting this position because I have been a public representative in the form of a councillor first and then an MP since I was 21 years old,” she said.

“I think I have the experience this position requires and I have the political experience we are going to need to fight the election of our lives to save South Africa in 2024. The DA is very well represented by women and I don’t believe in anyone standing because of their age, sex or race. I believe in standing for and voting on merit.” Mazzone said her campaign was already in full swing and believed party members would vote for her because of her beliefs and her leadership over the years. “I believe I will have the support of Gauteng. I’m extremely proud of what my party has achieved in the province despite all the trials and tribulations they have endured, I think my colleagues know that I am a fierce fighter for the rights of all South Africans and they can trust me to stand for DA principles.”

The DA’s Congress will take place in April this year. Nominations already opened and will close in March. Any federal congress positions require the votes of about 2000 delegates. Officially, Mpho Phalatse, ex-Johannesburg mayor is contesting Steenhuisen’s position as federal leader.

The incumbent federal chair is Ivan Meyer and Weekend Argus can today reveal that he will contest his position once again. The three deputy’s are Refiloe Ntsekhe, Anton Bredell and Jacque Smalle, with Mazzone contesting one of the trio’s positions. Dion George is the incumbent federal finance leader and will just like Meyer contest his position.

For a position on the federal council, members need the support of about 150 delegates. The incumbent federal council chair is Helen Zille and by the look of her social media entries, it’s evident that she will stand again. The three deputies falling under Zille’s division are Thomas Walters, Ashor Sarupen and James Masango.

Party communication’s director Richard Newton said the congress would be held on the first weekend in April. However, the race for provincial leader is yet to pick up in the Western Cape, and the City of Cape Town’s housing portfolio head Malusi Booi is tipped to be among those gunning for Western Cape leader. The provincial congress is expected to take place late this year.