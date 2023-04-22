McKenzie faces heat over 'hollow promises'

IRATE Beaufort West community members took to the streets this week to protest against what they called poor service delivery and empty promises over the eradication of pit latrines. It seems the honeymoon phase between the mayor of the Central Karoo District, the PA’s Gayton McKenzie, and residents who claimed the municipality is not well run and has poor service delivery.

The residents are also calling for the municipality to be put under administration. Angry community members in Beaufort West in the Central Karoo have taken a stand against the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and its leader, Gayton McKenzie. Sammy Claassen, former provincial deputy leader of the Patriotic Alliance in the Western Cape and alderman at the Saldanha Bay Municipality, said McKenzie’s promises of jobs, factories, investors, mega solar farms and Dubai skyscrapers were lies. He said it was a publicity stunt. “The rest of the country fell for it without holding this man accountable.”

He added the bucket toilet system was another plan to mislead the country. “In Beaufort West there were no bucket toilet systems. It was long gone before Gayton got there. The toilets he repaired were flush toilets and not bucket toilets.” Claassen is of the opinion that McKenzie boasted about his 100-day achievements when Beaufort West was bankrupt, had water and electricity problems, and its sanitation and basic service delivery were deteriorating. “The lies have short legs and the people of Beaufort West got fed up because they live under his dictatorship.” They are calling for the municipality to be put under administration. Community activist Brian Jooste told Weekend Argus, Proudly Beaufort West, a non-political movement, organised the march. “I took part in the march as the mandate was clear - our town is captured and we need to take a firm stand against those who sold our town and crippled service delivery.”

Jooste said a memorandum was handed over to the municipal manager, Dr Ralph Links. He said the coalition between the PA/ANC and KDF had brought more problems to the town and alleged that cadre employment was now an agenda that was pushed in council. “The residents will stand up against them.We are sick and tired that we don't get served but pay for services.” Daylin Mitchell, DA constituency head in Beaufort West, said many Beaufort West residents, as well as from the greater Central Karoo, were becoming more and more disillusioned by McKenzie, his party, and the promises he had made that drew their support. “He boasted about making Beaufort West the next Dubai. But not long ago, people did not even have water in the area, and we had to get trucks to deliver water to residents; a band-aid approach was taken to fix sewage infrastructure; and last year he cut the electricity of businesses whose accounts were all paid up - how can you promise a new Dubai if you can't even get the basics right?”