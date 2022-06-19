Meet Cape Town mayor’s right-hand man

Cape Town - Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis’ right-hand man is only 29 but he is committed to creating a prosperous future for all, “especially the youth”. DA councillor Alex Lansdowne is navigating the tricky terrain of being a politician, running his own business and his studies. But he regards politics as his “burning passion”.

Lansdowne, one of a growing number of young people representing the City, said if it wasn’t for DA veteran Helen Zille he wouldn’t be in politics. "My role model in South African politics is undoubtedly Zille,“ he told the Weekend Argus during a sit-down interview. “I was in awe when she became the leader of the DA, a fearless white woman taking the reins of the second biggest political party in South Africa, I was amazed. Her tenacity, grit and attitude are the traits I adore the most.”

Zille was humbled by Lansdowne’s praise. “I just did my very best to encourage young talent to come into the party and those who were strong enough stood the test of time and he is one of them,” Zille told Weekend Argus. She added: “It is very encouraging to see people of his calibre coming into politics. Staying on par, strength and resilience will see Alex going very far in politics.

“If people work hard and are good anything is possible for anybody. We don’t judge people by their colour or gender or anything else but the value they add and so if you add value anything is possible in the DA.” Spurred on to restore the aspirations mapped out in 1994, Lansdowne, who said his political beliefs were predominantly right-wing, was committed to rope in young people to join the world of politics. Alex Lansdowne stands in front of a Madiba and Tata Tutu mural. “Young politicians should not enter the political arena just for the sake of it. Become a politician to drive change that is crucial to you. Get educated to boot, it’s important,” was his advice to the novice.

Lansdowne, who was part of Hill-Lewis’ successful Cape Town mayoral campaign, is now the proportional representative councillor for ward 57 which includes Observatory, Salt River, Woodstock and Walmer Estate. He is also the deputy chairperson for the Mayoral Advisory Committee on Water Quality in Wetlands and Waterways and serves as a member on the portfolio committee of Spatial Planning and Environment. Lansdowne was raised by his grandparents, both teachers. His grandfather died about three years ago.

Despite the death of the man he called “oupa,” he maintained a semblance of normalcy, looking after his grandma and fulfilling the shoes of the man that was once in charge of the household. “I didn’t have the time to mourn my grandfather - I had to look after my grandma.” But the death of his grandmother who died last year took its toll.

“The death of my grandmother plunged me into severe depression,“ he said with a lump in his throat. “I was consumed by a feeling of pensive sadness, it was really overwhelming. I wallowed in self-pity and became my own worst critic.” But he snapped out of it.

“I had to pull myself together as I had the election campaign to focus on.” The campaign was a success and the DA clinched the City of Cape Town in last year’s local government elections. Lansdowne, who’s been a councillor for only seven months, said he wanted to achieve “a number of things” before Hill-Lewis’ five-year term comes to an end.

“I hope our wetlands will be in a much better condition and that the incumbent mayor will be able to swim in the Milnerton lagoon,“ he said, smirking. “I also would like to develop more productive partnerships between the city and the private sector and individuals.” Lansdowne said maintaining his privacy was a challenge. A resident apparently followed him to the gym, pressed the emergency button on the treadmill he was busy jogging on and complained “non-stop” about community issues.

“I am adjusting to this change, I am still an individual who is trying to live a life,” he said. “Maintaining a private life does not make me inaccessible to residents; it grounds me in my job.” Lansdowne has dedicated Mondays to engaging with the residents, through emails or telephone calls. “I work through the grievances of the community.”

Lansdowne has other interests too. He’s an independent environment consultant in plant conservation and restoration horticulture. His conservation work has received numerous international accolades. The short but feisty politician is also an avid reader.

“I have set myself a lofty goal when it comes to reading,” he said. “I need to, at least, read 24 books before the inception of 2023. “I'm currently busy with my eighth book.”