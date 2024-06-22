Meet SA's youngest MP: 20-year-old Cleo Wilskut of the Patriotic Alliance

The future of politics in South Africa is for young people ‘to find that balance between young and experienced’. Political analyst Professor Sipho Seepe said many parties have had young people on their nomination list. Cape Town - Political experts say the inclusion of young South Africans in today’s politics is vital.

They however caution their decision-making abilities. The seventh democratic Parliament of South Africa is expected to have the youngest Members of Parliament (MPs) in the country's democratic history, in addition to representatives from a wider range of age groups.

He said this is an important development whereby the National Assembly would be made up more by young people. “It is about time we move away from the old projects of liberation because if you look at our National Assembly and Cabinet it has been people that have been there since 1994. “The notion of an inter-generational mix is a good idea, but not bringing all young people in, as experience and wisdom play a vital role.”

University of Stellenbosch political science Professor Amanda Gouws said there is a “youth bulb” as 30% of the population is under the age of 35 in the National Government of Unity. “I think those interests need to be represented, and it can be best represented by people from that age group. A lot of them have been elected specifically for the smaller parties who got two seats,” Gouws said. Axolile Notywala, who was RISE Mzansi’s Western Cape premiership candidate, said the last two elections have continued to show young people’s involvement in politics.

According to Notywala, young people are politically organised – the problem is that they are not organised in relation to party politics. “The current election has, at least in relation to representation as well, more young people now in Parliament, which is encouraging,” he said. Of the 400 MPs sworn in, 20-year-old Cleo Wilskut of the Patriotic Alliance (PA) was the youngest.

Notywala added: “Hopefully, for the 2026 local government elections we can have as many ward councillors and PR councillors that are young people as well.” Wilskut now continues the legacy of Itumeleng Ntsube, the ANC member who, at age 20, was the youngest MP in South Africa in 2019. Wilskut, from Klipspruit West in Soweto, said young people like herself deserve a seat at the table.

“Our young people are uninformed and know only what they’ve been exposed to, so we are already making it a priority to keep young people informed and provide the necessary skills and mentorship for every young person to participate in politics.” However, Seepe cautioned that “we should also not romanticise young people”. “It would be dangerous to give them roles like Cabinet portfolios. Being in the National Assembly, it could be more like training to understand the challenges and how they are solved,” he said.

But Wilskut told the Weekend Argus she understands the responsibilities of her role. She said she had worked closely with PA leader Gayton McKenzie, who had taught her the ins and outs of politics and grassroots issues. Gouws said the future of politics in the country is for young people, with a need to find a balance between youth and experience. “We have been governed by very old people who fought the liberation struggle, young people can’t even remember that,” she said.