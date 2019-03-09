Riders get off to an early start in last year’s Cape Town Cycle Tour. Picture: Chris Hitchcock CTCT

Cape Town - Cyclists are ready to rule the roads for a day tomorrow as 35 000 participants race through the city in the 41st Cape Town Cycle Tour. At the front of the race, the professional field is packed with exciting riders to watch.

Homegrown star Candice Lill, who won the Cape Town Cycle Tour MTB Challenge last weekend, will take part.

“I cannot wait to race on Sunday,” she said. “There are some very strong teams this year and the racing is going to be fast and tactical.”

In the men’s race, defending champion Nolan Hoffman will have his work cut out for him with a deep field of race winners all vying for gold.

But further down the back of the pack are the real Cape Town Cycle Tour experts, who have raced the route for every year for decades.

Steph du Toit is one of six men who have ridden every single Cycle Tour since its inception 41 years ago.

“It’s a hard slog every time,” he said.

You might think it takes an avid cyclist to turn up at the starting block every year for more than four decades - but Du Toit is more of a mountain guy and barely trains for the race.

“I’m actually not a cyclist, I’m more of a hiker, so I keep hiking and as it gets closer I do some spinning,” he said. “I don’t ride so much on the road anymore because it’s become too dangerous.”

Keeping his perfect attendance record is what gets him back on the bike for the 109km race.

“The fact that I have done all of them keeps me coming back, to keep the record,” Du Toit said. “I’m just in it to stay in it - it’s just a question to see how long we can carry on.”

One particularly memorable year saw his handlebar snap off as he rode through Kommetjie - with the demanding climbs of Chapman’s Peak and Suikerbossie still ahead.

“I managed to grab onto it and I finished with half a handlebar.”

Du Toit said that while the race hadn’t changed much over the years, aside from sheer numbers of cyclists, his finishing times certainly had. For the first years, he was chasing 3h30.

“Over the years your times start getting slower,” he said. “Nowadays I’m stuck between 5 hours and 5h30, and I’m quite happy there - I stay within my limits. One suffers a bit obviously, but the crowds next to roads carry you on.”

At a grand old 88 years, Edward Thomlinson is the Cycle Tour’s oldest participant.

“You’ve just got to keep moving long enough and anybody can become the oldest,” he said.

Tomorrow’s race will be his 35th Cycle Tour. Tomlinson said the south-easter may make for a rough ride, but he’s up for it.

“I’m a little bit concerned about the wind; it’s supposed to be over 40km/h,” he said. “It just makes it a tougher race that’s all, but I’m looking forward to it.”

It has a lot to live up to after last year, when Thomlinson was joined on the course by his son and his grandson - and there was perfect weather to boot.

“Last year was outstanding,” he said. “It was the best one I’ve ever done from an enjoyment point of view.”

Thomlinson cycles on alternate days allowing for rest, clocking up between 300km and 400km per month.

“I cycle because I enjoy it, not any other reason,” he said. “It’s not a hell of a lot - that’s where I am now, but it’s not where I used to be. You’ve got to adjust to the physical requirements (of ageing).”

The octogenarian laughs in the face of the Cycle Tour’s notorious last big climb up Suikerbossie.

“The hardest part of the course is Smitswinkel - Suikerbossie’s a doddle.”

Tonight, Thomlinson will have some cycling friends over for a pre-race pasta before a good night’s sleep.

If you think he has a magic potion for fitness and health into old age, keep wishing.

“The big secret is there’s no big secret,” he said. “Just keep believing and keep practising. Just keep going, that’s all.”

The cycle tour combined with the expo and mountain bike race contributes R500 million to Cape Town’s economy.

MEC for Education, Debbie Schäfer, will be riding. “Cycling tourism and events like the Cape Town Cycle Tour provide a major economic boost to the local economy,” she said.

“The atmosphere in the city around the race, with the influx of riders and their supporters is always remarkable.”

