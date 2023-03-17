Memorial planned for slain Ottery women

Cape Town - A memorial service is being planned for two young women who were murdered in informal settlements this week. The body of Megan Jacobs, 31, was discovered on Monday in Freedom Park informal settlement.

Megan Jacobs was murdered. supplied image It is believed Jacobs was killed during an altercation over a blanket, allegedly by her estranged boyfriend. Nashranda Riet, 28, was murdered on Tuesday in Flamingo informal settlement. Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg explained that a suspect had been detained for one of the murders and made a court appearance.

“Lansdowne police are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of an adult female who was stabbed in Freedom Park informal settlement. The victim was taken to a medical facility, where she was declared deceased on arrival. “A 24-year-old male was arrested in connection with the murder and appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates court on March 15. “In an unrelated matter, an adult female was stabbed to death in the Flamingo informal settlement in Lansdowne on Tuesday evening. The suspect fled the scene and is yet to be arrested. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.”