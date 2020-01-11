While the mental health dangers for older pupils facing their matric results are well-known, school can throw mental health challenges at children of any age and stage. It’s important for parents to be aware of these, to make the year a happy, fulfilling and successful one for their children, regardless of where they are in their school journey.
Grade 1 is an important milestone as children enter grade school and formal standardised curriculum. This is the start of what will hopefully be a 12-year journey to set them up for the studies and future employment of their choice. It’s normal for children and parents alike to be nervous - especially if it’s your first child being sent off to school. Watch out for signs that your child is experiencing persistent anxiety that goes beyond normal nerves before a big event.
Dr Christopher Varley, a professor of psychiatry at the University of Washington School of Medicine, said that anxiety can look different in children than in adults. In kids, symptoms may be physical like stomach aches and headaches, or their behaviour may become disruptive like having meltdowns and throwing tantrums.
“Anxiety happens in kids,” Varley said. “It does not always need treatment.