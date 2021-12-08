Mental health matters for Constantia cyclist

Cape Town – Maintaining good mental health is as important as maintaining good physical health. Pierre van der Merwe cycled 250km solo and unsupported from Betty's Bay to Pearly Bay to raise awareness for mental health yesterday.

Pierre, who started at 5.30am, took 8 hours and 37 minutes to complete the event, averaging a speed of 29km per hour with no help and only his father waiting for him at the finish point. However, he took a few breaks in between such as stopping at a coffee shop, something to eat, refilling his water bottles and to use the toilet. Pierre said: ““I have experienced depression and anxiety and often put myself through a different type of pain. This is to prove to people that no matter how painful and bad things get, anything is possible if you keep pushing. I would choose the physical pain I experienced on the solo 250km over depression any day.”

At 30km to go, the Constantia resident called his father and told him that he cannot continue. He was sitting on the side of the road with his head on knees and felt a sense of loss in time. Pierre started thinking about the feelings of anxiety and depression, but knew that he could give up and got back up on his bicycle. As he entered Betty’s Bay, he received a message from his father saying that he was waiting at Stony Point. Pierre felt a surge of positivity and energy when he came to the finish line. He said it is extremely important to raise awareness for mental health. “I believe we can all relate to trauma, fear and anxiety through the Covid-19 pandemic, where so many of our lives have been turned upside down. For too long has there been a negative stigma linked to mental health, even more so amongst men. Mental health is just as important, if not more important than physical or financial health as it is what controls our thoughts, our behaviour and our coping mechanisms,” he said.

Pierre was diagnosed with depression and anxiety disorder in 2018. “It is crucial to look after your mental health. We eat healthy and exercise to keep ourselves in good shape, but very rarely do we pay attention to what our mind needs. We are all tired,scared, and often wish someone would tell us it's going to be okay. We all deal with a lot of vagueness, ambiguity and need to acknowledge this. The majority will mask their emotions through unhealthy coping mechanisms or sweeping their feelings under the rug, which is incredibly dangerous. I have learnt to become extremely honest with myself and those around me,” he added. His father, Pierre senior said: “I’ve seen Pierre’s struggles, and his ability to turn a negative situation into a positive, which is inspiring. From his days of racing professional mountain bikes, to building multiple businesses. I am proud to be his father.”